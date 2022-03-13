Oluwabamishe: Snuffed out before her prime

Until last week, the late Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwole,21, was an unknown quantity. She simply commutes between Ajah in Lagos and Ota in Ogun State, where she spends her weekends quietly like every other normal Lagosian.

She hopped buses and jumped on commercial motorbikes , typical of a hustling Lagos dweller. But all that ended two Saturdays ago, when he boarded a Bus Rapid Transit(BRT) from Ajah in Lagos and did not reach her destination.

She had previously alerted some of her friends of the apprehension she had about the particular bus, which refused to pick up passengers on the route. Her body was later found along the Ebute Ero area of Lagos Island, obviously violated and abused.

Since then, Bamishe has been at the centre of news in Lagos and all over Nigeria. The driver of the BRT bus has been apprehended by the police but that has not assuaged the feelings of Lagosians.

Last week, BRT buses were off the road for some days, as a way of paying tribute to the murdered girl. The echoes of her death is still reverberating across the landscape. Leading the protesters in Lagos last week, Lead Counsel to the family, Mr Ayo Ademiluyi, said the protest was to demand for justice. Ademiluyi told the lawmakers that the family was at the assembly to register their demand to the house and also demand that the Lagos State Government should institute an inquest into the death of Bamishe.

“We are demanding that the Chief Pathologist of the state, Prof. John Obafunwa, should conduct a forensic autopsy on the deceased. “The family also wants the machinery of justice to be moved to the autopsy. “We want Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address a state broadcast, assuring residents of safety.

“This is because as we speak, the BRT bus operations has been shut down indefinitely,” he said. The lawyer said those that had murdered Bamishe should speak no more. Addressing the protesters, Speaker of the house,

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who led other lawmakers to condole with the family, assured them that the assembly would ensure the case was not swept under the carpet.

The speaker described the death of the deceased as an unfortunate incident that should not have happened. “We are monitoring the case at the assembly and we are happy that the police is ready investigating to unravel the cause of her death.

“However, this is not the case that will not be swept under the carpet and we are monitoring the case and we will ensure that justice is served accordingly.” Meanwhile, the Management of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) on Thursday said it had begun a review of safety and security procedures on its buses.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), Idowu Oguntona, made the disclosure in a statement made available newsmen in Lagos, on Thursday. He lamented the demise of Oluwabamishe.

Oguntona said that the company would also continue to give authorities the necessary support to ensure prompt conclusion of investigations to bring the perpetrator(s) of the evil act against Ayanwola to justice.

According to him, the Management and staff of LBSL acknowledge the emotional trauma of the Ayanwola’s family at this time and identify with them, being mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters also.

He said that when the news of the disappearance of the late Ayanwola was brought to their attention, that they worked assiduously with the Lagos Police Command and other security agencies to ensure she was found and brought home safely.

“It was therefore extremely distressing for us as an organisation to receive the report of her demise. “We condemn this inhuman act in its entirety.”

