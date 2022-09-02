OLUWABEEVEE, Nigeria’s NEXT Superstar?

For a rarely talked about state, Ekiti has churned out a lot of famous, talented superstars in Nigeria’s rapidly growing musical scene. In previous years the likes of Yinka Ayefele, Sasha P, Goldie have comfortably flown the Ekiti flag in Nigeria’s musical scene while In recent years the likes of Zlatan, Falz, Niniola, Teni have continued making sure that this glorious state known for it’s massive forest exports, would never be found lacking in the Entertainment scene.

With the arrival of the fast rising singer and song writer Oluwabeeve, this musical export wave is showing no signs of slowing down.

Born in June 1993, the rapper turned singer started his musical journey albeit unprofessionally in 2008. He describes his style of music as a melodious blend of Afro beat, Afro Pop and Afro fusion.

Since turning professional as an independent artiste , he has since gone on to display his musical strengths and versatility on numerous occasions, most notably his features with two Nigerian superstars LYTA and PORTABLE and with his upcoming EP titled ‘’NTB (NOT THE BEST)’’ coming through on the 30th of September 2022, this burgeoning artiste is showing no signs of taking his feet off the pedal.

Ekiti, and the rest of the Nation ought to beware, a new superstar might just be born.

