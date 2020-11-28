Oluwafemi: Stakeholders must back ‘No smoking in Nollywood’ campaign

A pan–African organisation, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), recently called for an end to smoking in Nigerian movies. The organisation noted that tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable death in the world and a risk factor for several noncommunicable diseases including cancers, cardiovascular ailments, diabetes mellitus, and chronic respiratory sicknesses.

CAPPA made this call in Lagos at a press briefing to flag off its #smokefreenollywood campaign in partnership with entertainment stakeholders, and to premier and officially release the music video on no to smoking in movies and videos.

In attendance at the event include notable gospel singer, Lanre Teriba, also known as Atorise; Afro-fusion song writer, recording artiste and visual artist, Efemena Ferdinand Okuguni, aka. Reflex; Afro pop/Rnb singer, Zadok; and notable actor, broadcaster and media consultant, Jide Alabi.

In his address, the Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, noted that the Tobacco Industry has for years exploited the entertainment sector (films and music videos) to entice and conscript young people into smoking.

He added that the practice had long been documented across the globe and has informed the need for some form of regulation of contents accessible to the young. Such regulations are in place in the US, India, Canada and some other western nations.

“At the center of our engagement today is the tobacco menace which the World Health Organisation (WHO) tells us, kills as much as six million people annually, and is projected to kill as much as eight million people by the year 2030 if nothing is done about it,” he said. According to him, the World Health Organisation’s former director, Dr. Douglas Bettcher on February 1st 2016 said “With ever tighter restrictions on tobacco advertising, film remains one of the last channels exposing millions of adolescents to smoking imagery without restrictions.”

Nigeria’s weak tobacco control regulations and poor enforcement, he added, has also been exploited by the tobacco industry which continues to glamourize smoking on set and in music videos.

He said: “CAPPA is spearheading advocacy efforts at building a critical mass to confront the industry’s tactics of wooing the young and un-informed through films and music videos. “The need to checkmate the industry and compel stakeholders in the sector to play active roles in the introduction of stringent measures to curb the industry’s strangle hold on the youth population informed the need to organise this parley.

“Tobacco use, as we know, is a leading cause of preventable death in the world and a risk factor for several non-communicable diseases including cancers, cardiovascular ailments, diabetes mellitus, and chronic respiratory sicknesses.

“Art is life, Tobacco is Death! The tobacco industry uses many seemingly harmless channels to addict the youth. But among these, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that movies and entertainment materials are the most veritable tools for transfer of ideas and promotion of alternative lifestyles.

“ T h e youth, generally impressionable, are enticed by what they see and are initiated into using tobacco products through advertising and subliminal promotion of smoking scenes in movies, music videos and product placement. “The tobacco industry has a track record of giving misleading impression of tobacco use. Through movies and music videos it has continued to entice and addict young persons.

“The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) which Nigeria is signatory to, and has ratified, requires parties to implement a comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.

“The guidelines for implementation of Article 13 of the WHO-FCTC includes a statement that the depiction of tobacco use in films is a form of promotion that influences tobacco use, particularly by young people, and include specific measures, which are addressed more fully in the WHO report.” According to Oluwafemi, in 2007 a screening of 10 randomly selected movies by tobacco control activists in Nigeria showed that the tobacco industry might have been using Nollywood to promote tobacco smoking.

He added: “The 10 movies screened at the time were ‘Million Dollar Sisters’, ‘Fatal Seduction’, ‘Battle for Battle’, ‘Holy warden’, ‘GL2’, ‘Virgin Heart’, ‘Games Angel Play’, ‘War Game’, ‘Living in Pain’ and ‘My Own Share’. “Following this discovery, tobacco control activists reported the preponderance of scenes that glamourize smoking. In the screened movies, tobacco smoking was portrayed to be widespread, socially acceptable, desirable, and classy.

There were instances of brand placements in GL2, Million Dollar Sisters, Virgin Heart, Fatal Seduction, Battle for Battle and War Game where British American Tobacco’s Benson and Hedges and London were the culprit.” On partnership with entertainment stakeholders to achieve this goal, Oluwafemi said: “Our engagement with the key entertainment stakeholders here is because they are role models, influencers of our youths and relevant in ensuring Nigerian films are compliant with the WHO-FCTC and Nigeria’s National Tobacco Control Act and its regulations. He listed the recommendations by CAPPA to include: Adult rating for films with smoking scenes; strong anti-smoking adverts; antismoking health warnings; and total ban on tobacco products placement. Highlight of the event include performances by Reflex and Zadok, and Lanre Teriba respectively.

