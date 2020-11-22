Body & Soul

Oluwapelumi, Sa’adatu, Ngozi win big at Mr and Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria

Twenty-five-year-old Osalusi Christopher Oluwapelumi and 24-year-old Momoh Sa’adatu are the winners of the 2020 Mr and Most Elegant Girl In Nigeria pageant.

 

In an elaborate event at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Miss Momoh Sa’adatu, who hails from Benue State and a student of the Social Development Department in Plateau State Polytechnic, beat not less than 50 girls to emerge winner of the pageant.

 

In the same event but a difference contest for the male counterpart, Osalusi Christopher Oluwapelumi from Ondo State was crowned Mr Elegant Nigeria. Following up behind the winner of Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria is the First Runner; Queen Enwerem Ngozi Esther, who hails from Imo State, with the MEGN Glamour Look International 2020/21.

 

Queen Daniel Taiwo Olushola as the second runner up with the title, MEGN Tourism 2020/2021, while the third runner up, Queen Judith Nkechi as the MEGN Africa 2020/2021.

 

In the men’s category, runners up behind Mr Elegant Nigeria, Osalusi Christopher Oluwapelumi were Owolomoshe Ahmed Temitope with the Mr Elegant Tourism, 2020/2021; the second runner up; Emmanuel Nwabueze as Mr Elegant Top Model and the third runner up, Akinyang Ubi as Mr. Elegant Popularity 2020/2021.

 

According to the organiser, Joy Osusu, the pageant, which has been an annual event for the past seven years, is the team’s passion for the youth empowerment remains their inspiration in hosting each edition.

 

Aside the one of a kind lavish weekend of practice and camping, the Mr and Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria winners went home happy with a plot of land at Ibeju Lekki; brand Ambassador deals; movie contract and other consolation prizes

