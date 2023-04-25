Oluwo Canvasses Support For Police, Says It Efforts Sustain Nigeria Unity

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called for an extension of generosity and hospitality to the Nigerian security outfits, saying men of the Nigerian Police Force are unifiers, sustaining the unity of the nation.

Oba Akanbi described the security of lives and properties as the primary duty of the government, noting the operatives carrying out such duty should be encouraged at all costs.

Oba Akanbi made the disclosure on Tuesday while throwing a free feeding party to appreciate men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

He disclosed his initial plan was limited to the police, and revealed the extension to capture civil defence was necessitated by the collaborative modulus operandi of the two forces.

He pledged to involve other government officials in essential services in the subsequent program of such taste.

“Initially, I planned to cater only for the men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). The extension to the civil defence corps was necessitated by the collaborative modulus operandi of the two forces”

“The free feeding gesture is to identify and appreciate the sacrificial service of the forces to protect human lives and properties in Nigeria. They are heroes. They left their family to protect other people’s families. Many of them were victims of armed robberies and bandits”

“I’m appealing once again to the constituted authorities to drum more support to the Nigerians forces maintaining internal law and order”

“I’m considering the extension of such gesture to government workers providing essential service. They should be encouraged to do more for humanity.

“There is no compensation to commensurate the risks at take even when other workers enjoy holidays”