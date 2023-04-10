News

Oluwo Commiserates With Dantata Over Wife’s Death

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has commiserated with the patriarch of Dantata, Alhaji Aminu Dantata over the death of his wife, Hajiya Rabi Dantata.

Oluwo in a condolence message issued by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, described her death as the will of God, praying for more strength for Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

Oba Akanbi equally prayed to God to grant Hajiya Rabi Aljana Firdaus and continue to be with everything she left behind.

The statement reads, Alli Ibraheem, read “I commiserate with the patriarch of Dantata, Alhaji Aminu Dantata over the death of his wife, Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata”

“Irrespective of age, no one will want his or her aged one to die especially when they are upright and pillar of the family. Her death was the will of God. We resign to God and pray to God to grant her Aljana Firdaus ”

“I pray for more strength for Alhaji Aminu Dantata and all the children and family she left behind. Please, accept my condolences as we seek solace in Allah, our Creator”

