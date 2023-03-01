2023 Elections News

Oluwo Congratulates Tinubu, Describes Emergence As Victory For Yorubaland

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi has described the emergence of the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s president-elect as a victory for Yorubaland.

Oba Akanbi, however, said, “the hope of 1993 was renewed and accomplished in 2023 by presenting one of the best of our sons.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hour of Wednesday declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2023 presidential election held last Saturday.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu declared Tinubu the winner of the election having satisfied the conditions of the electoral act.

Following the announcement, Oba Akanbi who congratulated Tinubu for a well-deserved victory said history has been written in gold most especially in Yorubaland for averting the tragedy inflicted on Yorubas in 1963 and 1993.

He noted that the victory will go a long way in healing the wounds.

He enjoined the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be magnanimous with victory by extending hands of fellowship to his contenders.

“I congratulate the Nigeria President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His emergence is a victory for Yorubaland. It’s a great history for Yorubaland that should be written in gold”

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory will go a long way in healing the wound inflicted on Yorubas in 1963 and 1993”

“We Yourbas have given you our best and we have the assurance you will get the best from him. I was moved by his acceptance speech. He pledged to be our servant. We will ensure you get the best from our golden son”

“I appeal for support for his government in the interest of Nigeria. I pray for divined wisdom, understanding and direction that will re-engineer the hope of common masses and make Nigeria the home of prosperity “

