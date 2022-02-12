Oluwo denies begging Oyetola for N20m financial aid for wedding

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi has denied soliciting for N20 million from the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola for his proposed wedding in Kano State. A letter purportedly written by the monarch entitled: “Notification of wedding and request for financial support,” which has gone viral on the social media, was addressed to the Governor and dated February 8, 2022. But the monarch, through his spokesperson, Alli Ibrahim disowns the letter insisting that he has the wherewithal to fund his wedding without recourse to the state government.

Ibrahim in a statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph that “While we commend the enlightened public for their sense of fair judgment, we want to categorically state it that the letter is fake and that it did not emanate from the palace of Oluwo.” According to him, “the said letterlacksthebasicin-housestyle of Oluwo’s palace correspondence. Oluwo always appends his personal signature while writing to the state government .

