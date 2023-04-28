News

Oluwo Endorses Drum Festival In Canada, Commends Convener

The Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1 has joined the league of eminent personalities who have endorsed the forthcoming epoch-making maiden edition of The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu) slated to hold on Friday, July 28th, 2023 at Fuzion Banquet Hall, Mississauga, Ontario. Canada.

The monarch made this known in an endorsement letter sent to the convener of the prestigious event, Prince Segun Akanni, the Publisher of The Drum Online Media Inc.

The famous and frontline traditional king, Oba Abdulrasheed, applauds and commends the convener for his steadfastness, commitment, and determination to promote African cultural heritage and values.

In his words, he said, “I received your letter of notification on the proposed maiden edition of The Drum Festival scheduled to hold in Ontario, Canada”

“As an observer, I follow the media awareness and acceptability of some media authorities. I hereby give my royal endorsement”

“I celebrate you and pray for a successful outing for promoting pure Yoruba rich culture and traditions devoid of idolatry”
Oluwo stated.

The Nigerian Canada-based Prince Segun Akanni is a pride of Iwoland concentrating on promoting Yoruba cultural values and traditions to the outside world.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

