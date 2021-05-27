…Oluwo extols Oba Oyewumi @95

Oluwo of Ogbomosoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has congratulated the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III), on the celebration of his 95th birthday. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Alli Ibraheem, Akanbi said: “Ninety-five years ago, the chosen prince was born. His ascension as Soun Ogbomoso was a blessing to the good people of the ancient city. “I felicitate with the Soun of Ogbomoso, HRM Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, on your 95th birthday. “You have recorded an enviable age. It shall never stop there. I pray for more fruitful years in sound health and prosperity to benefit your kingdom and her people, more. You are a proud symbol of the Ogbomosos. Enjoy the moment your majesty.
