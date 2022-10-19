News

Oluwo hails Osun, Oyo govs over Iwo-Ibadan-Osogbo road repair

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO Comment(0)

The Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has praised Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his Oyo State counterpart Seyi Makinde for the effort to rehabilitate the Ibadan- Iwo-Osogbo road.

According to him, the road will help boost the economies of the communities along the road.

 

The Oluwo, who inspected the road yesterday, said the relationship between Oyo and Osun will further be cemented through the development of inner growth, especially road projects. He said: “When there is no road it means no development. This road has been a problem for us and we thank the governors of the two states for putting politics aside and listening to the masses and the kings to reconstruct the road.”

The Managing Director of Peculiar Consult Nigeria Limited, Lanre Adeleke, who accompanied the monarch, said he had mobilized men to the site, saying work on the  road would begin next week

He said: “What we are doing now, we have mobilised to site, this 91km road has been funded by Oyo and Osun governments under a collaborative effort called the ‘Alternative’ funding approach.”

He added: “The two  states have shown commitment, and the contract has been awarded to our organization, so we are good to go. We are going to deliver the road in 18 months which is the duration of the contract. “I implore road users along this route to be patient with us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa gov tells Works Ministry to fix bridge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to repair the collapsed portion of the bridge on Edepie-Otuasega-Imiringi road in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.   Thegovernor, whogavethe directive on Saturday during aninspectiontourof thefailed portion, saidheaskedtheministry to carry out remedial work on the road project as its […]
News

Ohanaeze kicks as herders kill elderly woman, others

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

An elderly woman identified as Mrs Anna was among eight people killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Okpokwu Mgbuji community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday. The deceased was said to have recently buried her daughter, Chinyere Ede and son-in-law, Japhet Ede, who were killed in earlier attack carried out […]
News Top Stories

Man, 52 arrested for defiling 16-year-old daughter

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Adebayo Akinrinoye for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter (name withheld). The suspect was arrested on Thursday, September 23 in Agbado area of Ifo Local Government area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica