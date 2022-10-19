Oluwo hails Osun, Oyo govs over Iwo-Ibadan-Osogbo road repair

The Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has praised Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his Oyo State counterpart Seyi Makinde for the effort to rehabilitate the Ibadan- Iwo-Osogbo road.

According to him, the road will help boost the economies of the communities along the road.

The Oluwo, who inspected the road yesterday, said the relationship between Oyo and Osun will further be cemented through the development of inner growth, especially road projects. He said: “When there is no road it means no development. This road has been a problem for us and we thank the governors of the two states for putting politics aside and listening to the masses and the kings to reconstruct the road.”

The Managing Director of Peculiar Consult Nigeria Limited, Lanre Adeleke, who accompanied the monarch, said he had mobilized men to the site, saying work on the road would begin next week

He said: “What we are doing now, we have mobilised to site, this 91km road has been funded by Oyo and Osun governments under a collaborative effort called the ‘Alternative’ funding approach.”

He added: “The two states have shown commitment, and the contract has been awarded to our organization, so we are good to go. We are going to deliver the road in 18 months which is the duration of the contract. “I implore road users along this route to be patient with us.”

