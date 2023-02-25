2023 Elections News

Oluwo Lauds Voting Exercise, Says Turnout Impressive Despite Challenges

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has applauded the voting exercises going on in all parts of the  Osun State, saying the turnout has been impressive and encouraging despite challenges.

The monarch who gave the overview assessment of the exercise said so far the report at his disposal has shown that the exercise has been very peaceful and that the turnout is commendable

The royal father who cast his votes at Ward II, unit 01, Ode Oba, Iwo commended the INEC and security agencies for their peaceful conduct and hinted that despite all odds especially the Naira Swap policy and other hardships experienced by Nigerians came out to exercise their civic rights.

“Nigerian are resilient people. They all came out in large numbers to cast their votes. It’s a good development.

While encouraging the electorates, and the winner of the elections to be magnanimous in victory and celebration disclosed that all that is important is unity.

His words “I enjoined whoever that will win to be magnanimous in victory and also called on the electorates to celebrate moderately saying the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct. Anyone who emerges at end of the exercise should reach out to others and move the country forward.

Akanbi, however, lauded the electorates for comporting themselves orderly since the beginning of the voting exercise urging them to remain so after the declaration of the results.

