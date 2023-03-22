News

Oluwo Names New Baby After Only Female Olofin Adimula, Luwo Gbagida

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has named his new daughter after Olofin Adimula of Ile-Ife, Luwo Gbagida.

Luwo Gbagida was the only female Olofin Adimula of Ile-Ife and the mother of Adekola Telu who founded the ancient city of Iwo.

Conducting the naming ceremony by himself among traditional rulers, religious clerics, community leaders and well-wishers, Oluwo named the child Luwo, Adewumi, Sultana, Fatimoh, and Grace.

Oluwo described Luwo Gbagida as a valiant, confident, and visionary first female king in the universe.

A statement by Oluwo through his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads, “Today, I’m making a great history by naming my daughter after an Amazon, Iya wa (our mother), Luwo Gbagida”

“Luwo Gbagida was the only female Olofin Adimula of Ile-Ife. Her credible marks and confidence produced Iwo. He gave the crown to her only son, Adekola Telu, to found a city of truth (Ilu Ayekooto), Iwo”

“Her decision and the perseverance of Telu with his entourage produced Iwo of today”

“LUWO was a genuine descendant of Oduduwa. She acted like Oduduwa and her reign was monumentally felt by all and sundry”

“I’ve many things in common. She was the 16th Olofin Adimula Ile-Ife while I’m the 16th Oluwo. My coronation was 16th January 2016”

“Many miracles were seen in my new daughter. Her birth is a blessing, not only to my harem but to Yoruba land by extension. She is a gift to humanity ”

According to Wikipedia, She was the daughter or a descendant of Olofin Adimula Otaataa from the Owodo compound, Okerewe, and a descendant of Olofin Lafogido. She was the first and the only female paramount ruler of Ile-ife known to be the origin of the Yoruba tribe in southwestern, Nigeria, and succeeded Oloofin Giesi. Olofin Luwoo’s reign remains the only one by a female in Ife to date. Her son Adekola Telu was the founder of the Iwo Kingdom.

