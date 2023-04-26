Oluwo Seeks Support For Police

The Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has sought support for the police.

According to him, police officers deserve support because they protect life and property.

Oba Akanbi made the call when he hosted police officers and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials yesterday. He said his initial plan was to host police, but decided to include NSCDC officials.

He pledged to involve other government officials on essential services in the subsequent program of such taste. The monarch said: “The free feeding gesture is to identify and appreciate the sacrificial service of the forces to protect human life and property. “They are heroes.

They left their families to protect other people’s families. Many of them were victims of armed robberies and bandits. “I’m appealing once again to the authorities to drum up more support for the forces maintaining internal law and order.

“I’m considering the extension of such a gesture to government workers providing essential services. They should be encouraged to do more for humanity.

“There is no compensation to commensurate the risks at take even when other workers enjoy holidays.”