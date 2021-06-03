News

Oluwo: Some secession agitators using it to accrue wealth

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbduRasheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday alleged that some secession agitators are using it to accrue wealth from the international community. He warned the monarchs that were supporting them and the youth to desist from being used to cause problems. Speaking at the launching of Osun Youth Policy Document in Osogbo, Oluwo maintained that the agitation for secession was a call for hunger and suffering in the nation. He said: “Civil servants, kings and many more supporters of the Yoruba nation do not know that the call for secession will cause hunger and suffering in the land. “Traditional rulers and elders should counsel and guide the youth. Hunger is looming in the land for the call of Yoruba nation; many of these agitators are using it to accrue wealth. The state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the newly-unveiled Youth Policy Document that had four components, 4Es, Youth Empowerment, Youth Engagement, Youth Entrepreneurship and Youth Education, was developed to provide a crucial framework for guiding the state’s approach to ensuring that a large number of youths residing in the state were provided with better life.

Our Reporters

