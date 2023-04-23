Oluwo To Reward Diligent Policemen Tuesday

In appreciation of the Nigerian policemen’s dedication to defending Nigeria, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, has concluded arrangements to throw a party in honour of the uniformed men.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday 25th April 2023 at Oluwo palace square, Iwo, Osun State.

Oba Akanbi described police as servants to the nation, calling on constituted authorities to drum more support for the force.

He stated the sacrifice of the Nigerian police is unquantifiable, urging wealthy individuals and communities to demonstrate a high sense of hospitality and generosity to the uniformed men.

Reflecting on the commitment of the police to protecting Nigerians, Oluwo described them as patriots who left their families to guard other families in faraway places.

The statement issued through his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, read “Police officers are servants to the nation. They are patriots dedicated to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“Most of them will leave their family to protect other families in faraway places. They are heroes that must be celebrated during and after service”

“In appreciation of the Nigerian police commitment to securing Nigerians, I’m organizing a special party to host and fete the policemen serving in my domain – Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa Local Governments of Osun State. The August event is scheduled to hold on Tuesday 25th April 2023 at Oluwo Palace Square, Iwo, Osun State by 10:00 am prompt ”

“We will have conversations, jolly moments, dance to music, eat and drink. Policemen are heroes. They should be appreciated, celebrated and encouraged to do more for humanity. I’m doing this to appreciate them and bring more of the best out of them”

“I used to pity the police. In serving this nation, some of them will not see their family for months. Many have been casualties in the process of protecting others. Nothing can commensurate their loyalty and faithfulness to serve one father’s land”

“I want to call on the government to improve the working conditions of the police through salary increment, timely promotion and logistics assistance “