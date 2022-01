Olympian Association mourns Ebewele

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given its word to provide necessary support within its capacity to the African Beach Soccer Union – a body created to channel and develop the game of beach soccer in the continent. General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi gave this pledge on Monday when the newly-empanelled African […]

The U-17 Peace Cup sponsored by the Effiong Akwaled Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board, is gathering more momentum, with stakeholders increasingly throwing their weight behind the competition. Joining the list is Medical Committee member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Peter Singabele (MNI), and former Super Eagles striker, Aaron Samuel. […]

The Nigeria Olympian Association, yesterday mourned the death of Olympian and multiple national athletics champion, Brown Ebewele, whose sad event took place on December 31st at Warri City, Delta after a brief illness. The President of the Nigeria Olympian Association, Olumide Oyedeji, said that, the death of Brown Ebewele was a very shocking one to all Olympians and indeed Nigerian athletes who witnessed his dedicated duties to sports development in Nigeria. Oyedeji noted that, the former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Edo State, in his lifetime contributed immensely to the development of sports in Nigeria as a whole.

