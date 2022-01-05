Olympian Association mourns Ebewele

The Nigeria Olympian Association, yesterday mourned the death of Olympian and multiple national athletics champion, Brown Ebewele, whose sad event took place on December 31st at Warri City, Delta after a brief illness. The President of the Nigeria Olympian Association, Olumide Oyedeji, said that, the death of Brown Ebewele was a very shocking one to all Olympians and indeed Nigerian athletes who witnessed his dedicated duties to sports development in Nigeria. Oyedeji noted that, the former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Edo State, in his lifetime contributed immensely to the development of sports in Nigeria as a whole.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...