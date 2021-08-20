Sports

Olympians unveil 2021 ADRON Games

Olympic gold and silver medallists, Daniel Amokachi and Falilat Ogunkoya on Thursday unveiled the ADRON Games 2021 at a colourful ceremony in Magodo, Lagos. The duo was assisted by former Super Eagles captain Austin Eguavoen and actress Bimbo Thomas, as the estate and property firm announced the fifth edition of the Games, which hold from November 18 to 20. According to Group Managing Director, Adron Homes, Adetola Emmanuelking, who was represented on the occasion by the company’s Director, Public Affairs, Isidora Sonariwo, the opening ceremony of this year’s Games is scheduled for the Sagamu International Stadium, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Emmanuel King added that Adron Homes was using the Games as a catalyst to encourage more governmental and corporate participation in sports. “Sport has a rallying effect in most cultures, and it is big business all over the world. We created these Games as a means of fostering friendship and unity among us as a corporate organisation, and also among us as a nation. To that end, the Games are held in a different state every year, on a rotating basis,” he said. Amokachi, an ambassador of the event, hailed the property firm for organising the event, adding that it would keep their staff very fit.

