Olympic camp opens in Abuja, Lagos two others

The Ministry of Youth and sports has finalized arrangements for the camping of home-based athletes to intesify preparations ahead of the Olympics Games in Japan.

According to the schedule for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, 10 sports events will be camped in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Bayelsa from Monday, May 24th, 2021.

According to the Director, Federation of Elites Athletes Department Dr Simeon Ebhojiaye “with just days to the official commencement of the Tokyo Olympics, our countdown commences on May 24, 2021 with camp for the home-based in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Bayelsa where athletes are expected to intensify their readiness for podium success in Tokyo. We are also monitoring the performances of the foreign based athletes closely.”

Dr Ebhojiaye further added “Abuja will play host to Athletics, Canoeing, Rowing, Weightlifting, Para Athletics and Taekwondo, while Lagos host Para Powerlifting and Para Table Tennis, Wrestling will camped in Bayelsa with Badminton in Port Harcourt

