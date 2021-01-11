Olympic Club captures Nigerian teenage striker

Nigerian teenaged striker Lawal Olamilekan has been recruited by Egyptian second division side Olympic Club FC as the Alexandriabased sidebattlesfor promotion.

Officially known as El Olympic, the over century-old side, acquired the services of the 19-year-old Olamilekan from Imo State-based Brighter Tomorrow Football Club under the auspices of manager Emeka Darlington.

“Olamilekan is from the same town with late Nigerian international Rashidi Yekini and he is one of the players along with Chukwudi Agor who was a member of the Golden Eaglets that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile that I took to Egypt,” Darlington said.

“I’m happy that Olamilekan has now signed for Oly after a very rigorous test and I’m hopeful he will do well.

“He was actually signed for three seasons and this will be good platform to develop his potentials; he has started so well and played his first game for the clubwhichwasveryimpressive.”

Olamilekan opened his account with El Olympic in a home tie on Saturday against Mansura as both sides played out a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Ezzedin Yacoub Stadium in Alexandria

