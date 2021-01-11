Sports

Olympic Club captures Nigerian teenage striker

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian teenaged striker Lawal Olamilekan has been recruited by Egyptian second division side Olympic Club FC as the Alexandriabased sidebattlesfor promotion.

 

Officially known as El Olympic, the over century-old side, acquired the services of the 19-year-old Olamilekan from Imo State-based Brighter Tomorrow Football Club under the auspices of manager Emeka Darlington.

 

“Olamilekan is from the same town with late Nigerian international Rashidi Yekini and he is one of the players along with Chukwudi Agor who was a member of the Golden Eaglets that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile that I took to Egypt,” Darlington said.

 

“I’m happy that Olamilekan has now signed for Oly after a very rigorous test and I’m hopeful he will do well.

 

“He was actually signed for three seasons and this will be good platform to develop his potentials; he has started so well and played his first game for the clubwhichwasveryimpressive.”

 

Olamilekan opened his account with El Olympic in a home tie on Saturday against Mansura as both sides played out a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Ezzedin Yacoub Stadium in Alexandria

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

CAF lifts ban on journalists for Nigeria, S/Leone clash

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

After much consideration, the Confederation of Africa Football has decided to lift ban on journalists willing to cover the 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations AFCON qualifiers which started yesterday across the continent. After few months of suspensions due to outbreak of Coronavirus, the qualifiers for the Cup Of Nations resumes across the continent with Match […]
Sports

Henderson signs new Man United deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new contract with the club until June 2025. The 23-year-old spent the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield United. On Tuesday Henderson was named in the England squad for September’s Nations League games, reports the BBC. He said: “The faith the manager and the club have […]
Sports

Chelsea identify Lille keeper as Kepa’s replacement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chelsea have reportedly identified Lille goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, as Kepa Arrizabalaga’s replacement at the club, Sky Sport reports. Maignan, 25, is seen as a credible candidate to challenge Kepa at Stamford Bridge. Kepa’s future at Chelsea is uncertain after the Blues boss, Frank Lampard, dropped him for their Premier League final day tie against Wolves last month. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica