Olympic Eagles begin camping in Ibadan on Monday

In preparation for their 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Tanzania this month, the Nigeria U23 team will begin camping in Ibadan on Monday.

The 32 players invited to camp by Coach Salisu Yusuf and crew will train in Ibadan until a final squad is selected to depart Nigeria on October 18 for Dar es Salaam, for the first leg match scheduled for the weekend of October 21 – 23. The team will return to Ibadan to prepare for the return leg match that will hold at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Saturday, October 29.

ALL 32 PLAYERS INVITED TO CAMP:

Goalkeepers: Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars); Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Edwin Emelan (Calabar Rovers); Amah John (Box-To-Box FC)

Defenders: Bamayi Calocho (Yumyum FC); Bello Babatunde (Akwa United); James Ajako (Akwa United); Yazid Adamu (MY Jamil FC); Tosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC); Christopher Nwenze (Plateau United); Isaiah Ejeh (Kwara United); Anas Hassan (Vandrezzer FC)

Midfielders: Maurice Chukwu (Rivers United); Uche Ogonna (Campos FC); Haggai Katoh (Plateau United); Olamilekan Adebayo (Remo Stars); Suleiman Abdullahi (Gladano FC); Naziru Awwal (Rangers Int’l); Adam Yakubu (Akwa United); Joshua Alechenu (Nasarawa United); Suleiman Garba Kirki (Kebbi United)

Forwards: Kalu Samuel (Enyimba FC); Edwin John (Water FC); Chisom Orji (Colins Edwin FC); Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers Int’l); Ogbuehi Nzuebuchi (Campos FC); Jerry Alex (Kano Pillars); Mustapha Jibrin (Abia Warriors); Ademola Adebabam (Ottasolo FC); Abdulsalam Abdulasalam (Shooting Stars); Zulkifilu Mohammed (Plateau United); Jonathan Alukwe (Heartland FC)

 

