Olympic Eagles coach Salisu under fire over invited players

The head coach of the Nigerian national U-23 team, Salisu Yusuf, has come under intense scrutiny over the choice of players invited ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Guinea later this month. Nigeria will face Guinea over two legs in March (the 22 and 28) in the final qualifying playoff for Morocco 2023. Ahead of the doubleheader against the Guineans, Yusuf invited 30 players to the national team camp for a three-week intensive training. However, controversy has trailed coach Yusuf’s roster. Yusuf has been accused of making mistakes in selecting players for the team, with at least seven players on his list above the age limit.
Related Articles
EPL: Man City, Liverpool play thrilling draw
Nothing could separate the Premier League’s top two as they played out a pulsating draw at Etihad Stadium to keep the title race on a knife’s edge. Manchester City came out firing as Kevin de Bruyne gave them an early lead with a thumping strike, which deflected off defender Joel Matip, moments after Alisson […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nations League roundup: Kanté’s strike for France knocks out holders Portugal
*Chelsea midfielder scores in Lisbon to put French in last four *Werner nets double for Germany, Spain’s Ramos fails from spot France handed the defending Nations League champions, Portugal, a rare defeat, winning 1-0 in Lisbon with N’Golo Kanté’s second-half strike to reach the competition’s final four at the expense of the holders. Kanté scored only his second France […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Peseiro should build Eagles around Osimhen –Disu
Former Technical Adviser of the Nigeria Football Federation Coach Tunde Disu, in this interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, said Coach Jose Peseiro should encourage the integration of home-based players into the Super Eagles to boost the development of the Nigerian league. The coach who took the country to her first-ever appearance in the final of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)