Olympic Eagles coach Salisu under fire over invited players

The head coach of the Nigerian national U-23 team, Salisu Yusuf, has come under intense scrutiny over the choice of players invited ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Guinea later this month. Nigeria will face Guinea over two legs in March (the 22 and 28) in the final qualifying playoff for Morocco 2023. Ahead of the doubleheader against the Guineans, Yusuf invited 30 players to the national team camp for a three-week intensive training. However, controversy has trailed coach Yusuf’s roster. Yusuf has been accused of making mistakes in selecting players for the team, with at least seven players on his list above the age limit.

