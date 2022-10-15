Sports

Olympic Eagles intensify training ahead of Tanzania clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The U23 Boys’ National Team, otherwise known as Olympic Eagles, on Friday continued their buildup ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture clash against Tanzania. Gold medallists in the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in Atlanta, the USA in 1996, silver medallists 12 years later in China, and bronze medallists in Brazil six years ago, the Nigeria team is presently training in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital On Friday, the team went through a series of drills and intense tactical training under the watchful eyes of the technical crew led by Coach Salisu Yusuf, with Kennedy Boboye, Abubakar Bala, and goalkeeper’s trainer, Suleiman Shuaibu also at hand. The team has been training twice daily at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, where they will host the return leg of the fixture against the East Africans on Saturday, 29th October. Nigeria’s delegation to the first leg is expected to depart the country on Wednesday, 19th October for Dar es Salaam, with the first leg coming up on the weekend of 21st – 23rd October.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

US basketball star given nine years in Russian jail

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Russian court has sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges. Griner, 31, admitted possessing cannabis oil but told the court she made an “honest mistake”. But the court convicted her of smuggling and possessing narcotics, and gave her close to the maximum sentence recommended by prosecutors, […]
Sports

Minister charges F’ Eagles to win WAFU Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ministerof YouthandSportsDevelopmentMr. SundayDare hascharged theFlyingEagles tomakeNigeria proud by winning the WAFU competition in Cotonou which begins on Saturday . Speaking during a visit to the team’s training in Abuja, Mr Dare said” The Flying Eagles have always made us proud, go there and make Nigerians proud. We believe you are young, talented and determined. Your […]
Sports

Organisers optimistic for Australian Open despite coronavirus measures

Posted on Author Reporter

    Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has moved to allay fears the season-opening tennis grand slam and its buildup tournaments could be hampered by strict biosecurity protocols to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Tiley said on Sunday that Tennis Australia was still “doing everything we can to finalise the summer of […]

