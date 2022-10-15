Olympic Eagles intensify training ahead of Tanzania clash

The U23 Boys’ National Team, otherwise known as Olympic Eagles, on Friday continued their buildup ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture clash against Tanzania. Gold medallists in the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in Atlanta, the USA in 1996, silver medallists 12 years later in China, and bronze medallists in Brazil six years ago, the Nigeria team is presently training in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital On Friday, the team went through a series of drills and intense tactical training under the watchful eyes of the technical crew led by Coach Salisu Yusuf, with Kennedy Boboye, Abubakar Bala, and goalkeeper’s trainer, Suleiman Shuaibu also at hand. The team has been training twice daily at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, where they will host the return leg of the fixture against the East Africans on Saturday, 29th October. Nigeria’s delegation to the first leg is expected to depart the country on Wednesday, 19th October for Dar es Salaam, with the first leg coming up on the weekend of 21st – 23rd October.

