Olympic Eagles prospect Lawal dazzles for Al-Mostaqbal

Nigerian youngster at Olamilekan Lawal continues with head-raising performances for Al Mostaqbal Watan Club of Egypt in his quest to be in the mix when the national U-23, the Olympic Eagles regroup in March. The 21-year-old was the club’s hero in their most recent match when he came off the bench to score a goal and assisted in another as Al Mostaqbal fought back from a 2-0 goal deficit to draw level at home against Wadi Degla in their Egyptian second division match last weekend.

The impressive striker who has now scored three goals and credited with four assists in the ongoing campaign said his desire among other things was to play for the national Under-23 team that is currently bidding for one of the continental slots for the Paris 2024 Olympic Football Tournament. The coach Salisu Yusuf-led team thrashed Tanzania on a 3-1 aggregate over two legs last October to qualify for the final round eliminator towards a ticket for the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco where the continental flagbearers for Paris 2024 will be decided.

Nigeria face Guinea and Lawal is upbeat about his chances of making the squad for the decisive qualifiers in March. “ Of course, I want to play for bigger teams but my focus now is with Al Mostaqbal,” Lawal who was formerly with Al Olympic FC of Alexandria, told NationSport. “I’m happy I’m doing my best for my club here and I believe this is an opportunity to show the national under-23 team coaching crew what I’m capable of doing.”

