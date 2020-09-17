Olympic Games: Taekwondo Federation eyes two more slots

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation has promised to win two more tickets for next year’s Olympic Games in Japan. Nigeria has earned one slot through Elizabeth Anyanacho who is the only Nigerian that has qualified to compete in the Olympics -73kg (welterweight category). But the coach of the team John Victor boasted that Team Nigeria will present three athletes at the Tokyo Olympics slated for 2021. Victor said two athletes on the team’s substitutes list Benjamin Okuomose (heavyweight category) and Chinaza Nwosu (featherweight category) who were on the Olympics substitutes list can join if things work in their favour,” he said. Victorsaidnostonewouldbeleft unturned to ensure they qualify. “For now, taekwondo has qualified one athlete and two are on the Olympics substitutes list. “It means that if things work their way, they will go to the Olympics. But for now, the sure ticket is Elizabeth Anyanacho. Anyanacho defeated former African champion Urgence Mouega of Gabon 12-5 points in the -67kg women’s bout at the 2020 Africa Taekwondo Olympics Qualifiers in Rabat, Morocco to pick the ticket.

