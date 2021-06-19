Olympic Trials and Invitation Relays: Amusan, Nwokocha, Okezie, shine on Day 2

It was a big disappointment for the fans that thronged the Yabatech Sports Complex Lagos on Friday, the Day 2 of the ongoing Olympic Trials and Invitation Relays, after the timer malfunctioned during the final of the women 100m hurdles. Everyone were looking forward to Tobi Amusan dropping the current African and National Record of 12.44secs set by Glory Alozie in 1998, but with the timer not working, her 12.3secs hand timer result would definitely not count. Oyeniyi Abejoye won the men’s 110m hurdles to add to the National Sports Festival title he won at Edo 2020. Grace Nwokocha won the women 200m in 22.87secs with Jerry Jakpa winning the mens in 20.80secs.

Chidi Okezie added the National Trials title to the gold she won at the National Sports Festival in the men’s 400m while Patience Okon- George returned to winning ways in the women’s 400m, beating Knowledge Omovoh and Imaobong Uko to silver and bronze. The Sports Centre turned upside with the arrival of BBNaija star, Mike Edwards, and the fans were not disappointed as he won the men’s high jump, with a jump of 2.20m Oyesade Olatoye won the women’s Shot Put with a throw of 17.52m.

Like this: Like Loading...