Olympics-bound athlete secures scholarship

Nigerian’s hope of a great outing in the Rowing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been given a big boost with the approval of a month training scholarship for Tamaramiyebi Esther and a year training scholarship for her coach Mrs Regina Enofe in Tunisia.

According to the Secretary of the Rowing Canoe and Sailing Federation, Olubunmi Oluode, the scholarship was secured through the International Olympics Committee, Nigeria Olympic Committee and the World Rowing Federation. ” This is a big boost for Nigerian first female home-based qualified female Rower and her coach,” she said.

“This would give her ample opportunity to prepare well for the Olympics.

The training programme will grant her access to the best Rowing coaches, access to modern and the best Rowing boats and other equipments.

In addition, she will have opportunity to train and compete with already qualified athletes from Asia and Africa.

