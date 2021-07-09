Sports

Olympics Countdown: Shaibu to host Edo State Ambassador in Tokyo

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu will on Monday host the State’s Ambassador at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Enoch Olaoluwa Adegoke. The Nigerian fastest man, Adegoke whose career has taken a turn for the better since he started representing Nigeria’s foremost sports destination, Edo State, is expected to arrive in Benin for the all-important meeting with Deputy Governor Shaibu on Monday.

Adegoke who won the 100m gold medal, the most prestigious medal in any games, at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in the colors of Edo State, will get both the financial and moral support he needs to succeed in Tokyo from the Edo State Deputy Governor Shaibu. Meanwhile, former captain of Team Nigeria to many Games and Championships, Yussuf Alli has commended the Deputy Governor for the initiative of the Edo State government to support Adegoke financially and otherwise.

“As a former athlete who has competed in many games and championships the moral support of your government and people is a crucial morale booster, if that moral support is now backed with cash support, that is massive. I commend Deputy-Governor Shaibu for this brilliant initiative, this kind initiative will not only encourage Edo athletes to give their best but it also encourages all athletes representing Nigeria in major games and championships to give their best” Alli also commend the Edo State government for its massive investment in sports infrastructures and equipment.

