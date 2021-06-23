Olympics: Japanese Ambassador presents 80 badminton rackets to Nigeria

Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, on Tuesday presented 80 rackets to the Nigeria Badminton Federation at the Gymnastics Hall, Package B of Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Matsunaga while speaking with journalists at the Stadium, said, “I am happy to be at this special occasion today. This being my first public outing after my arrival in Nigeria over one month ago and It’s indeed start- ing with a sporting event.” “Of course, most exciting is the fact that Nigeria is participating in the badminton event at the Olympics in the Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles. It is our desire is to support the Team Nigeria going to the Olympic Games in Japan, ensuring effective and successful participation in all the Games. “I am also looking forward to seeing Ms Eniola Bolaji at the World Para Badminton Championship in Japan this October. She has made history as the first Nigerian and African to win gold medal at the 2021 Spanish Para Badminton International Championship.”

