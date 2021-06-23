Sports

Olympics: Japanese Ambassador presents 80 badminton rackets to Nigeria

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, on Tuesday presented 80 rackets to the Nigeria Badminton Federation at the Gymnastics Hall, Package B of Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Matsunaga while speaking with journalists at the Stadium, said, “I am happy to be at this special occasion today. This being my first public outing after my arrival in Nigeria over one month ago and It’s indeed start- ing with a sporting event.” “Of course, most exciting is the fact that Nigeria is participating in the badminton event at the Olympics in the Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles. It is our desire is to support the Team Nigeria going to the Olympic Games in Japan, ensuring effective and successful participation in all the Games. “I am also looking forward to seeing Ms Eniola Bolaji at the World Para Badminton Championship in Japan this October. She has made history as the first Nigerian and African to win gold medal at the 2021 Spanish Para Badminton International Championship.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Okocha urges Salah to join Barcelona

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jay- Jay Okocha has urged Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to join Barcelona. The Egypt international has been delivering consistent performances for the Reds since teaming up with the club in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma. The forward’s contribution helped Jurgen Klopp’s men win the Champions League […]
Sports

Coutinho wants Premier League return – agent

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona-owned Philippe Coutinho is keen on a return to the Premier League, his agent, Kia Joorabchian has claimed, with the likes of Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham all reported to have an interest. The Brazil international is currently on loan with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who will face Coutinho’s parent club in the quarter finals […]
Sports

EPL: Villa dent Spurs’ European hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Arsenal, Newcastle, Everton Tottenham’s hopes of securing European football were dented as Aston Villa came from behind to claim a deserved Premier League victory in front of 10,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As speculation increases about Harry Kane’s future before the summer transfer window, chants of “He’s one of our own” were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica