Olympics: Japanese Ambassador presents 80 badminton rackets to Nigeria

Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, on Tuesday presented 80 rackets to the Nigeria Badminton Federation at the Gymnastics Hall, Package B of Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Matsunaga while speaking with journalists at the Stadium, said, “I am happy to be at this special occasion today. This being my first public outing after my arrival in Nigeria over one month ago and It’s indeed start- ing with a sporting event.” “Of course, most exciting is the fact that Nigeria is participating in the badminton event at the Olympics in the Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles. It is our desire is to support the Team Nigeria going to the Olympic Games in Japan, ensuring effective and successful participation in all the Games. “I am also looking forward to seeing Ms Eniola Bolaji at the World Para Badminton Championship in Japan this October. She has made history as the first Nigerian and African to win gold medal at the 2021 Spanish Para Badminton International Championship.”
Okocha urges Salah to join Barcelona
Former Super Eagles and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jay- Jay Okocha has urged Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to join Barcelona. The Egypt international has been delivering consistent performances for the Reds since teaming up with the club in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma. The forward’s contribution helped Jurgen Klopp’s men win the Champions League […]
Coutinho wants Premier League return – agent
Barcelona-owned Philippe Coutinho is keen on a return to the Premier League, his agent, Kia Joorabchian has claimed, with the likes of Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham all reported to have an interest. The Brazil international is currently on loan with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who will face Coutinho’s parent club in the quarter finals […]
EPL: Villa dent Spurs’ European hopes
*Wins for Arsenal, Newcastle, Everton Tottenham’s hopes of securing European football were dented as Aston Villa came from behind to claim a deserved Premier League victory in front of 10,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As speculation increases about Harry Kane’s future before the summer transfer window, chants of “He’s one of our own” were […]
