Olympics no show IN B0XING, a tragedy –Segun Ajose

Segun Ajose is one of the Nigerian boxers with the All Africa Games gold medal and his stock rose remarkably when he turned professional shortly after the Sydney 2000 Olympics Games. He became a national and African champion in the lightweight division.

He won the Commonwealth belt before he conquered Britain as the national champion of that country. He won 32 of his 34 professional fights with 14 of them ending knockouts. Ajose, who holds a Master’s Degree in Sports Science and Psychology, told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that maladministration is inhibiting the growth of boxing in Nigeria and the right people should be encouraged to occupy critical decision-making positions.

As an Olympian, I am sure you wouldn’t be happy that Nigeria did not present any boxer at the just-concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo…

I think it is so sad; it is a national tragedy because this is the first time that our boxers would not feature at the Olympics. Boxing has always been the mainstay for the country especially since Nojeem Maiyegun won that bronze medal. What happened ahead of the Tokyo Games was something that no stakeholder should be happy about. It is a shame because this did not happen because we don’t have the quality but I think the officials didn’t do their own job well

It is not something that happened suddenly, we had just two boxers in London Olympics and just one athlete, Efe Ajagba, represented the country in Rio and now this happened; shouldn’t the country have arrested the slide?

The formula for success is there but we have become a country of mediocrity; we don’t put the right people in the right positions. As you said, the decline is steady; it has been happening for years now. Even when we qualify for the Olympics, our preparation has always been very shabby; the 1996 Olympics was a bit, okay but after then it has been disgraceful. You are not going to get a different result, if you don’t prepare well what you get is a failure. It is unfortunate because this is not happening only in sports, we can see a reflection of that in all our national lives. All sectors witness this mediocrity and it is a sad narrative for my country.

There has always been an argument about the quality of boxers that are also coming up….

We have the raw materials; but they will remain raw if you don’t refine them, you have to modify them to what you want. We are 200 million people and that’s an advantage, we have huge youth demography and we have the records but what we don’t have is planning, we don’t put people who can do a good job in charge. I believe the quality is there; it is inexcusable that we couldn’t take our boxers to the Olympics qualifiers, how do you explain that? They were ready for the qualifiers but you denied them the opportunity. I remember we had a similar situation in 2016 when our women boxers could not make it to the Olympics because they arrived at the venue of the qualifiers late; they spent several hours in a European country for a stopover. Somebody booked that flight, the ineptitude of that person denied the girls the possible chances of making it to the Olympics and they had trained for years to get the opportunity but they killed their joy because of poor management. But what has happened to the fellow that booked the ticket?

You were one of the finest boxers during your time but are you disappointed you couldn’t win an Olympics medal during your amateur days?

You have just taken me back to that memory I actually don’t like. I am really disappointed I didn’t win a medal at the Olympics because the guy that won the bronze was the same person I beat in the final of the All Africa Games in South Africa, The Ugandan in the final, I had beaten him before in Tunisia even the American guy who I lost to, I had beaten him before, so I was confident I was going to win at least a medal but it just didn’t happen that way. And then we didn’t prepare very well. Let me tell you a story, I remember I was on an International Olympic Committee scholarships training in Cuba with Samuel Peters around March 2000 and we met some Canadian athletes there. They commended us for starting the Olympics preparation early and asked us how long we were going to be at the centre and we told them two months. They were shocked because they felt the period was just short because they thought we were preparing for Athens 2004, not Sydney 2000 like they were doing. . You can see that, while we were there for the Games that would happen in less than four months, they were already preparing for the one that will hold in more than four years. This was at a time the Nigerian team had not even started preparation at all because I and Peters were on the IOC programme, others weren’t, so what chance did we have against a Cuban for instance that had started preparation several months before us. And then when they would start the preparation, they took all Team Nigeria athletes to Australia for a training tour, including the boxers. We were like, why that country because they are not known for boxing. We were better than all of their boxers there, we couldn’t get quality sparring partners. But they could have taken us to Cuba, Kazakhstan, or even Algeria. Our table tennis players were far better than them in Australia and you took them to that country for a training tour. Even the way we went to the Games, the merry-go-round we did with the flight is another disturbing situation; we could have gone through South Africa to Australia but they first took us to London, then Hong Kong before Sydney wasting several hours with attending trauma. This is a national team, the best in Nigeria and we were treated like that, it was unbelievable.

You have spoken about mediocrity at the level of management and with your knowledge what are you doing about lifting the fortune of the game in the country…

Without sounding immodest, I think I am the most technical boxer Nigeria has had in more than 20 years now and if you talk about practical achievement, the results are there and today I have the right education too. I have a first degree in Sports Psychology and Coaching; I have a Master’s degree too in Sports Science and Psychology but you don’t go to where you are not wanted. We have some guys even in table tennis who are well educated despite being Olympians but they have not been given the opportunity. We are out here with the right knowledge, I love my country and I love boxing but there is nothing you can do until you are given the opportunity to serve.

You had a somewhat impressive professional career, could you let us into the journey?

First, I won the Nigeria title after I came back from the Olympics. I came back from London after I turned professional to fight for the national title because I have always believed that it is always great if you start at home. I fought in my weight category and won it and when there was nobody to challenge me I relinquished it. And when I won the African title and for many years people were not coming out to challenge me, I did the same thing. I moved ahead and won the International Boxing Federation crown and later the Commonwealth title which I also won and defended successfully three times and when there was no opponent to fight I again relinquished it. I was allowed to fight for the British title after meeting the residence laws and won it and the lack of a possible opponent after some time made me to also do the same thing of relinquishing the title. I then went for the World Boxing Council elimination which would have placed me in position for the WBC title but I lost it.

There was so much hope you would become a world champion given the fact that you were unbeatable for many years but despite being a mandatory challenger you were bypassed until late into your career, were you disappointed?

I was the mandatory challenger for three years consecutively but nobody wanted to fight Segun Ajose but I think that was on the part of the WBC, it was all politics of the game. For instance, Eric Morales wasn’t supposed to fight for a world title when he fought for it. I was supposed to fight for it, they bypassed me, gave Eric Morales the shot and promised me that when Eric wins, I’ll fight him, that Eric had to fight me. Ok, I went to the WBC convention, saying, now Eric Morales has won, how about a fight? But no, instead they brought Danny Garcia, saying, whoever wins the fight between Eric Morales and Danny Garcia, fights you for sure. That did not happen. I went to the Press Conference after Danny Garcia won, asking him, are you going to fight me now. But when they would eventually give me a shot I wasn’t in the right situation. I was having my personal problems and the WBC declined our proposal for postponement. My opponent was fully loaded; the difference was so clear. I wish I knew what I know now, the psychology of the game, what we would have achieved would have been unbelievable. Honestly, I didn’t get the right kind of preparation because I was in Lagos for my training, I was training in Ajegunle, there was a time I was going to Ijora for my training. Meanwhile, my opponent was in the United States with all the facilities you can think of.

You were fighting under the Nigerian flag, are you disappointed the country didn’t rally behind you?

It could have made a lot of difference if I had gotten such support. The Nigerian Army tried to help; they gave me about $5000 but when you are preparing for such a fight, you will need several thousands of dollars because several things go into the preparation.

Anthony Joshua is arguably the biggest boxer in the world at the moment and he has his root here in Nigeria what is your assessment of his progression?

All of the times I have interacted with Joshua he always left me with a good impression. He is a very humble guy and a good boxer. I think his team has done really well, starting his career as a British boxer was a really good decision. You remember he won a gold medal at the Olympics; the government of Britain really invested in him, this thing doesn’t happen by accident, it requires a lot of funding. Then when he turned pro, he relegated his Nigerian roots so that he could get the support of Britain, it is now that he has become big that you have seen him flaunting his Nigerian heritage. Unlike what people like myself, Larry Ekundayo, and others did; we were only thinking about patriotism, we weren’t considering the marketability of our profession. We could have done that because I became British, I was the national champion…

Looking back, any regrets you didn’t go for Joshua option?

I am a guy who doesn’t compromise. If I had aligned with my British nationality, no doubt, it would have greatly helped my career. That wouldn’t have been a bad thing to do because as an amateur, I had already represented Lagos state and Nigeria and nobody really would have blamed me if I had aligned myself with Britain. But I have always wanted to represent my country; so, no regrets.

You had a good career what will you consider as your toughest fight?

At the amateur level, my All Africa Games final fight with Muhammed Allalou of Algeria. He was such a good boxer and had just won gold at the African Championships where I lost in the semifinal. He beats the guy that defeated me to win that championships. He was already an Olympian at that time; he was big, strong, and technical. He had everything. However, I was determined to take the fight to him and then, there was an extra motivation, I had learnt that Nelson Mandela was coming to the arena to watch the finals of boxing; I was not going to lose in the presence of the great Mandela. So, I put everything into the fight, it was so tough but I did everything I could to make sure I didn’t lose; I won by just one point.

Like this: Like Loading...