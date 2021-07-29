Sports

Olympics: Okowa departs for Tokyo, preaches patience

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

 

The president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa, on Tuesday departed Nigeria for Tokyo, the venue of the rescheduled Olympic Games ahead of the start of track and field events on Friday, July 30. Speaking before his departure,

 

Okowa appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the athletes and the country’s contingents as a whole despite the not-so-inspiring performance so far in Tokyo.

 

It would be recalled that all Nigerians in the table tennis events have been eliminated, just as is the case in gymnastics, rowing, taekwondo, swimming and badminton.

 

The men’s and women’s basketball teams – D’Tigers and D’Tigress – also suffered defeats against Australia, Germany and the USA, respectively, in their opening games.

 

Okowa is, however, optimistic of better outings as the competition progresses even as he urged Nigerians to keep supporting and praying for Team Nigeria.

 

“We have all been praying, we have worked so hard to prepare the athletes and I know that they are in good spirit.

 

We don’t know what is going to happen; all we need to do now is to pray and let the athletes go ahead and compete with others. We are praying for medals, we have to win medals,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ministry thanks President, PTF for re-opening sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Warns against breaching protocols   …as he directs clubs to implement licensing control   The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for reopening football and team sports behind closed doors in line with COVID- 19 guidelines.   The Ministry also thanked […]
Sports

EPL: Aguero ends 14-month wait for goal as Man City beat Fulham

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sergio Aguero scored his first Premier League goal since January 2020 as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a win at struggling Fulham. The result sees Pep Guardiola’s side move 17 points clear at the summit, with second-placed Manchester United having two games in hand. For the […]
Sports

Allardyce ready to ring changes as West Brom flop again

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sam Allardyce looks set to make some major changes after his West Bromwich Albion side crashed to another embarrassing defeat, hammered 4-0 by Arsenal to round off a tough Christmas period for the relegation-threatened Baggies. West Brom have picked up a single point in Allardyce’s four games in charge, conceding 13 goals and looking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica