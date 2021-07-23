Sports

Olympics special: Tokyo 2020 takes centre stage with opening ceremony

…Director of event fired after Holocaust joke

The official opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games takes place today even as the show director of the event was dismissed yesterday. Footage of Kentaro Kobayashi from the 1990s recently emerged in which he appears to be making jokes about the Holocaust. Japan’s Olym- pic chief Seiko Hashimoto said the video ridiculed “painful facts of history.”

The dis- missal is the latest in a string of scandals to hit the Games. However, after the removal of Mr Kobayashi, organisers are now reassessing the mode of today’s event – which w i l l only be watched by about 950 people in the stadium, in order to minimise risks.

“With the opening ceremony being so imminent, we apologise for causing concern to those involved in the Olympics, to the citizens of Tokyo and the Japanese public,” Ms Hashimoto said in a statement. Only VIPs will witness the opening ceremony just as both foreign and local fans have been barred from watching the games. Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, is expected to lead Team Nigeria out as the flag bearer tonight. Tokyo 2020 was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has constantly threatened to derail the event – has seen three men forced to step down since the start of 2021. Athletes will compete in various sports disciplines in the next two weeks in Tokyo. Nigeria will only feature in 10 sports.

