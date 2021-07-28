Olympics: Team Nigeria’s athletes need more than skills to excel

The restrictions and the templates for the operations at the on-going Olympic Games in Tokyo are tough challenges for all participants.

This was due to the effects of COVID-19 has brought upon everyone around the world. We believe now that the games are on, a major victory has been recorded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the host country, Japan.

There were calls for an outright cancellation while the people of Tokyo are not even comfortable to receive visitors but the organisers remained resolute to stage the event.

Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Banji Oladapo, described the on-going Games as an ‘Unusual Olympics.’ Oladapo himself arrived at the games and was moved straight into an isolation centre. We recall that Nigeria’s Minister of Sports,

Sunday Dare, is optimistic about the prospects of Team Nigeria at the games. Dare said: “We have worked so hard and we also motivated the athletes through our ‘Adopt an Athlete Initiative’. Some of these athletes, especially the elite ones, were adopted and given money to prepare them for the games.

“The basketball teams also got huge support from banks while some individual athletes received as much as $10,000 as preparatory grants. We are ready and we will do well in Tokyo.” We appreciate the patriotism and the optimism of the minister and we make bold to say Nigerian athletes tend to excel while facing difficult situations.

The conditions in Tokyo are tough; hence, many top athletes in various sports disciplines pulled out of the Games.

By nature, Nigerians are so tough in spirit and so many of the events are open such that surprises will be recorded. Football is already an example with many surprise results. Zambia’s Babra Banda, in the female football event recorded two hat-tricks in just the first two games. In table tennis, Funke Oshonaike and Jide Omotayo crashed out in the very first prelim games while Effiong Edem won her game to move on.

Overall, Nigeria has a huge prospect in wrestling, especially with the current form of Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborodudu. The country has yet to win a wrestling medal since her participation at the Games, but with the luck of the draw and things being equal, a podium placing is almost certain.

In athletics, Tobin Amusan and Ese Brume are also hot enough to get Nigeria a medal each just as table tennis sensation and captain of the Team Nigeria, Aruna Quadri, will attempt to better his quarter- final appearance in Rio 2016. If he does, he is in medal range already.

The hammer field event and taekwondo are some sports that could also fetch medals for the country at the games. The men’s basketball team has shown promise by beating USA and Argentina’s Olympic teams recently in a four-nation tournament. The Mike Brown boys could also make the podium at the Games if they remain focused.

We, however, charge the Ministry of Sports and the NOC to double efforts on administrative logistics and COVID-19 protocols at the games such that the tough challenges at the games are handled with ease to avoid any distraction in the Team Nigeria camp.

The doctors and the entire medical team should be up and doing in Tokyo while the athletes should be advised to always observe protocols as the event progresses. It was a delight that the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which were in doubt due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic eventually started on July 23.

One week before the opening ceremony, there was a report that an 11th hour cancellation was a possibility but somehow, from July 21, some of the preliminary games started in various centres with interesting results. In women’s football for example, Sweden defeated USA 3-0 to stop the 44-match unbeaten run of the Americans.

Brazil whipped a highly-rated women’s football team, China, 5-0 and African representatives, Zambia, lost 10-3 to the Dutch women’s team. Nigeria’s men’s and women’s football teams failed to make the cut for the football event of the Games. It’s a big setback for a country that has football as its number one sport. Going down memory lane, Nigeria has won a total of 25 medals at the Olympic Games which comprises three gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals. Chioma Ajuwan won gold just as the country’s Olympic football team did at the Atlanta ’96 games. In 2008, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped the American 4x400m relay team athletes of their medals after Antonio Pettigrew confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs and so Nigeria’s silver was upgraded to gold.

At the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Team Nigeria managed to win only a bronze medal won by the men’s football squad coached by Samson Siasia and captained by Mikel Obi after recording a 3–2 victory in the third place match over Honduras. Atlanta ’96 remains the best Olympics for Nigeria with two gold medals won, the current set are good enough to equal or better that performance.

We know this cannot come easy and all the potential podium athletes should be identified and motivated to go all the way in Tokyo. Beyond the skills and readiness to excel, these athletes need to feel loved and appreciated as they close in on the events at the games.

