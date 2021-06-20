Sports

Olympics trials: Spectators light up athletics meet in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as championship ends today with relays

 

It’s heartwarming to witness the huge spectators turn-out to watch athletics competition occasioned by the 4-day Olympic Athletics Trials taking place at Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos.

 

Just like in the Mobil Championship days, it is however a positive surprise to most athletics watchers that this crowd could be interested in watching Athletics where football is trending in Europe, Africa and Nigeria.

 

Day two of the competition was fantastic as crowd took over all the stands having watched Blessing  Okagbare who nearly smashed the African record with her wind aided 10:63secs on Thursday evening.

 

The new board members of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria were really not sure what the spectators were watching until the jumps started. The way the crowd roared after each successful jump by jumpers at Yaba College of Technology was a delight.

 

“For some time now we have not had such an appreciative crowd. It’s good for athletics and would enhance athletes’ confidence,” said a board member, Victor Okorie. He attributed the presence of the crowd to the appearance of Athletes like Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Grace Nkwocha etc.

 

Meanwhile, as expected, the third day of the championships was dominated by the throwers with two National Record Holders, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Annette Echikunwoke entertaining the crowd in men’s Shot Put and women’s Hammer throw respectively.

 

 

Enekwechi, already through to the Olympics, won the shot put with a throw of 21.47m with Dotun Ogundeji taking the silver with a throw of 19.68m.

 

The third position goes to Eke Kalu of the Nigeria Custom, throwing the distance of 17.16m. It was a wide gap between the two US-based hammer thrower and the other athletes competing in the event as they came up with the gold and silver medal.

 

Echikunwoke, the current World No.6 in the event, emerged winner after throwing a distance of 72.07m as Oyesade Olatoye finished second with a distance of 67.42m.

 

Third position went to Eucharia Ogbukwu in a distance of 37.80m The final day of the trials will see athletes competing in the Masters Relay, Long Jump (women), 4x400m (women and men), 4x100m (women and men), 4x400m mixed relay and the men’s javelin final.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Werner ends goal drought as Chelsea beat Newcastle to go fourth

Posted on Author Reporter

*W’Ham beat Sheff Utd to go fourth Timo Werner scored and assisted as he ended a 14-game goal drought to help Chelsea to victory over Newcastle in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Werner’s cross rebounded out to Olivier Giroud to net Chelsea’s opener in the first half, after the striker replaced the injured Tammy […]
Sports

Female Handball team jets out to Cameroon for Nations Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

After a 25 years absence, the female National Handball Team return to the Nations Cup breeming with confidence. 16 players coach and few officials departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International ,Airport, Abuja on Friday for Yaounde, Cameroon to take part in the Women Handball Nations Cup. The team played their last training match on Tuesday where […]
Sports

Messi to make dramatic Barca U-turn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lionel Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, has hinted at a compromise being reached at Barcelona which allows his son to remain at Camp Nou until the summer of 2021. The Argentine forward’s representatives arrived in Catalunya on Wednesday for showdown talks with the Blaugrana board. Jorge Messi told reporters upon touching down that he did […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica