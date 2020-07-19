Omagbemi best for Falcons’ job –Okobi

Super Falcons star, Ngozi Okobi, has described exinternational, Florence Omagbemi, as the best candidate for the vacant national team position.

With the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) looking for a capable replacement for the last coach of the country’s female national team,

Thomas Dennerby, Okobi has said Omagbemi should be consider for the job. “I am not happy that we don’t have a coach till now.

This is not supposed to happen because this issue has been on for over a decade,” she said.

“You just bring in new coaches and you want the best from the team, this is not going to help us in any way; changing coaches either foreign or Nigerians, is not going to help the team in general. You can’t get the best performance from such kind an arrangement.

“They (NFF) should get somebody that they can trust. Even if they don’t trust the person, let the person just be allowed to do the job.

We’ve had good coaches that they have relieved of their jobs. I am so surprised why those things are happening. “Omagbemi is one coach that I played under and I felt her impact.

A coach is supposed to be a friend to the team and Coach Omagbemi is one perfect person at that.

“She not only played for the national team before, but also because she is a woman, who understands how players feel. I think she is one perfect person for the job. “I would prefer local coaches to be appointed, because they are the ones that understand the players more.

They know what the girls are like and they saw us grow. Unlike the foreign coaches who just come and play us based on what they saw on TV. “Regardless of what happens next, it’s none of my business who comes in because the girls are ready for the new coach, as we will try to do what they want us to do.

“But, I still insist that a female coach will get the best out of us because she will understand the girls more. Yes, it’s true that a man will really want to go hard on the women and that also helps, but a woman understands better,” she concluded

