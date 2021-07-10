Arts & Entertainments

Omah Lay announces ‘The Purple Tour’ of US

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian star, Omah Lay, has announced his eight city tour of the United States of America. The tour is tagged ‘The Purple Tour.’ The Headies winner is set to visit New York, Maryland, Florida, Texas, Georgia and California within nine days, between September 2 and 11. This was contained in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Saturday Telegraph. The tour comes after Omah Lay’s spectacular 2020 run, which included two EPs; ‘Get Layd’ and ‘What Have We Done’. The year also saw him get signed on to Sire Records/Warner before it ended with a Next Rated win at the Headies. Born Stanley Omah Didia, Omah Lay has built a career for himself as a singer, songwriter and record producer.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

African arts, music take centre stage on UK’s ‘Hello Africa!’ Show

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ujima Radio, based in Bristol the UK, is a very unique platform with so much pedigree in the radio broadcasting industry in the United Kingdom. Launched in 2008, it has created a lasting impact on not just the wider Bristol Community but also globally with a web based digital player and DAB radio. It is […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Chief Daddy 2’ is my most beautiful film yet –Niyi Akinmolayan

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Principal photography has officially wrapped up for EbonyLife Film’s latest Netflix project, ‘Chief Daddy 2’ and its director, Niyi Akinmolayan appears to be over the moon. Akinmolayan, who directed the first movie on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to disclose the end of the production, which he described as his ‘most beautiful film yet’. […]
Arts & Entertainments

No Time to Die: Bond 25 pushed back again to April 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  The next James Bond thriller, No Time to Die, has been delayed yet again as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 25th instalment of the spy franchise was originally scheduled to open in April 2020 but when cinemas shuttered, it was pushed back to November. With the box office still not back to normal, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica