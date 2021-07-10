Omah Lay announces ‘The Purple Tour’ of US

Nigerian star, Omah Lay, has announced his eight city tour of the United States of America. The tour is tagged ‘The Purple Tour.’ The Headies winner is set to visit New York, Maryland, Florida, Texas, Georgia and California within nine days, between September 2 and 11. This was contained in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Saturday Telegraph. The tour comes after Omah Lay’s spectacular 2020 run, which included two EPs; ‘Get Layd’ and ‘What Have We Done’. The year also saw him get signed on to Sire Records/Warner before it ended with a Next Rated win at the Headies. Born Stanley Omah Didia, Omah Lay has built a career for himself as a singer, songwriter and record producer.

