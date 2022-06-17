Arts & Entertainments

Omah Lay ’s team debunks removing of Burna Boy from new album

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

The manager of Omah Lay has dismissed reports of a dispute between the singer and Burna Boy. Earlier, reports surfaced online that Omah Lay was considering removing Burna Boy from his next album. The reports attributed the removal to the controversy that trailed Burna Boy after the alleged shooting by his security men.

The reports also made reference to a deleted Instastory chit-chat between Omah Lay and his fans where the singer posted about wanting to remove his collaborative track with Burna Boy from the album billed for a June 24 release. This has generated conversation across social media, with music lovers registering their opin- ions on the matter. A source in Omah Lay’s camp, when contacted, said no such dispute was brew- ing between t h e singers.

“There w a s never a misunderstanding between the both of them. Omah’s post on his stories was just for laughs,” the source said. Omah Lay had, on Monday, put out a tweet that suggested some undisclosed issues were delaying his album release. He wrote: “I just wanna share my music with my fans and these reasons make no sense to me. Just put the album out!”

 

