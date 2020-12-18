Omah Lay’s arrest: My people’ll make sure I spend 6 years in jail, Shatta Wale reveals

Popular Ghanaian superstar, Shatta Wale, recently took to social media to drag other artists in the country’s music industry. The singer, while commending Nigerian artists for standing with and supporting Omah Lay and Tems, who had been arrested in Uganda, stated that if he was in their shoes, the case would have been different. Shatta revealed that if he was the one under arrest, some people in the Ghanaian music industry would try their best to get him jailed for six years.

The superstar also said that what the Nigerian artists have done for the arrested duo so far was called love, and his people should emulate the act. He wrote: “If it was shatta wale that was arrested in Uganda like some people in our music industry will try their possible best for them to jail me like 6years. #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems Ghana creative arts should start learning from Nigerians… This is what we call Love.”

In other news about the musician, he had earlier expressed his interest in jetting down to Nigeria to see BBNaija’s Tacha months ago. Following reports that President Nana Akufo-Ado had lifted the three weeks COVID-19 lockdown in Ghana, the singer took to his Instagram page with a post in which he revealed one of the activities on his to-do-list. The music star shared a photo of BBNaija’s Tacha and noted that he wanted to come down to Nigeria and spend some time with her.

