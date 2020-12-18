Arts & Entertainments

Omah Lay’s arrest: My people’ll make sure I spend 6 years in jail, Shatta Wale reveals

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Popular Ghanaian superstar, Shatta Wale, recently took to social media to drag other artists in the country’s music industry. The singer, while commending Nigerian artists for standing with and supporting Omah Lay and Tems, who had been arrested in Uganda, stated that if he was in their shoes, the case would have been different. Shatta revealed that if he was the one under arrest, some people in the Ghanaian music industry would try their best to get him jailed for six years.

The superstar also said that what the Nigerian artists have done for the arrested duo so far was called love, and his people should emulate the act. He wrote: “If it was shatta wale that was arrested in Uganda like some people in our music industry will try their possible best for them to jail me like 6years. #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems Ghana creative arts should start learning from Nigerians… This is what we call Love.”

In other news about the musician, he had earlier expressed his interest in jetting down to Nigeria to see BBNaija’s Tacha months ago. Following reports that President Nana Akufo-Ado had lifted the three weeks COVID-19 lockdown in Ghana, the singer took to his Instagram page with a post in which he revealed one of the activities on his to-do-list. The music star shared a photo of BBNaija’s Tacha and noted that he wanted to come down to Nigeria and spend some time with her.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Adekunle Gold gets emotional as Simi shares new photo of their daughter

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Weeks after welcoming her first child, singer Simi, is yet to fully unveil the face of her newborn to fans but she has occasionally given them bits and pieces to get them gushing. Just recently, the much-loved musician took to her official Instagram page to share another heartwarming photo that featured her daughter, Adejare. In […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady storms the road with Keke Napep she purchased with NYSC allowance

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A lady identified as Uwaoma Susan Joseph has been the talk of Nigerians on social media after she opened up on how she purchased a keke with money earned from her service year. The estate management graduate who recently completed the mandatory one-year service, shared photos of the keke on Facebook and revealed she gets […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nude photos: Ac tress Akuapem Poloo apologies amid backlash

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, better known as Akuapem Poloo, has apologised for sharing a nude photo of herself on social media to celebrate her son’s birthday. The actress has been facing backlash on social media platforms after the nude photo went viral, with many accusing her of promoting pornography. But in a follow-up post, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: