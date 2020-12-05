Arts & Entertainments

Omah Lay’s ‘Bad Influence’ tops list of Nigerian songs

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

On December 3, Apple Music released its year-end lists and chart highlights. The list also includes top Shazam songs, for the music search application which Apple acquired some months ago. Earlier this year, Shazam launched a Naija Risers Playlist on Apple Music and also surpassed 200 million global users in 2020. The Apple Music reports showed that Omah Lay led a long list of other Nigerian artistes in the Top 10 Nigerian Songs on Shazam in 2020 with his hit track, ‘Bad Influence’. Master KG followed suit with his Nomcebo Zikode-assisted ‘Jerusalema’ while producer Sarz’s ‘Mad’ featuring WurlD occupied the third position.

New kid on the bloc, Olakira also featured fourth place on the list with ‘In My Maserati’ while Cheque’s ‘Zoom’ followed. On the sixth position of the top Nigerian songs of 2020 on Shazam is the version of DJ Neptune and Joeboy’s ‘Nobody’ that has Mr Eazi on it. Omah Lay again featured on the list on the seventh place with ‘You’ while Patoranking made an entry on the eight position with ‘Abule’ produced by Tez. That was again followed by Omah Lay’s ‘Lo Lo’ on the ninth position while YBNL’s Fireboy DML rounded off the list with ‘Vibration’.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Innovation, entrepreneurship as panacea for unemployment in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Every government in Nigeria in the past few decades have had to battle with the challenge of unemployment without much evidence of success yet. In fact it is safe to say that of all the challenges that are facing Nigeria as a country today unemployment is top on the list. Governments at various levels, private […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’m bisexual and proud about it – Princess Shyngle

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle says she is bisexual. The voluptuous actress made this known via her Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. According to her, even though she’s on a weight loss journey, she doesn’t plan to lose so much weight because of her desire to continue attracting men and women. “You guys know […]
Arts & Entertainments

I lost my relationship over music career–Ogyny

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Oginni Oluwaseun David aka Ogyny has revealed how he lost a five-year relationship over his decision to stick to music. The entertainer made this known while speaking on the most painful sacrifice he made in his career. “She wanted me to choose another career. As I wasn’t making money yet from entertainment, I was even […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: