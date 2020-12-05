Omah Lay’s ‘Bad Influence’ tops list of Nigerian songs

On December 3, Apple Music released its year-end lists and chart highlights. The list also includes top Shazam songs, for the music search application which Apple acquired some months ago. Earlier this year, Shazam launched a Naija Risers Playlist on Apple Music and also surpassed 200 million global users in 2020. The Apple Music reports showed that Omah Lay led a long list of other Nigerian artistes in the Top 10 Nigerian Songs on Shazam in 2020 with his hit track, ‘Bad Influence’. Master KG followed suit with his Nomcebo Zikode-assisted ‘Jerusalema’ while producer Sarz’s ‘Mad’ featuring WurlD occupied the third position.

New kid on the bloc, Olakira also featured fourth place on the list with ‘In My Maserati’ while Cheque’s ‘Zoom’ followed. On the sixth position of the top Nigerian songs of 2020 on Shazam is the version of DJ Neptune and Joeboy’s ‘Nobody’ that has Mr Eazi on it. Omah Lay again featured on the list on the seventh place with ‘You’ while Patoranking made an entry on the eight position with ‘Abule’ produced by Tez. That was again followed by Omah Lay’s ‘Lo Lo’ on the ninth position while YBNL’s Fireboy DML rounded off the list with ‘Vibration’.

