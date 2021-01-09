Omah Lay’s ‘Godly’ is the number one song in Nigeria for a straight fifth week

Nigerian singer, Omah Lay serenading single, ‘Godly’ has extended its record for longest No. 1 in Top 50 history after spending five consecutive weeks at the top. The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart was revealed on Thursday, January 7.

‘Godly,’ released under KeyQaad/ SIRE/Warner, tallied a fourth week at No. 1 on radio chart with 45.8 million radio airplay audience impression (down 2.96%). It stays atop the streaming chart for a third week with 2.75 million equivalent streams (down 1.78%) and jumps to No. 15 on TV chart with 5.19 million TV airplay audience impression (up 64.24%). As a result, ‘Godly’ becomes the last No. 1 song of 2020 and the first No. 1 of 2021. Olamide’s ‘Infinity’ featuring Omah Lay keeps at its No. 2 peak for a seventh week; it tallied 33.91 million radio airplay audience impression (up 11.98%) to move 4-3 on radio chart.

The song drew 1.97 million equivalent streams (down 1.99 %) to stay at No. 2 on streaming chart and tallied 6.33 million TV airplay audience impression (down 7.32%) dropping 8-11 on TV chart. Bella Shmurda’s ‘Cash App’ with Zlatan & Lincoln holds at its peak of No. 3 after drawing 28.94 million radio airplay audience impression during the tracking week.

The entire top 3 remains unchanged week-over-week. Davido’s ‘The Best’ featuring Mayorkun, which peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated November 30, 2020, rises 5-4 on the chart. Olamide’s ‘Loading’ featuring Bad Boy Timz moves to No. 5 maintaining its feat of never dropping to a lower position on the Top 50.

Like this: Like Loading...