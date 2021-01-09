Arts & Entertainments

Omah Lay’s ‘Godly’ is the number one song in Nigeria for a straight fifth week

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Omah Lay serenading single, ‘Godly’ has extended its record for longest No. 1 in Top 50 history after spending five consecutive weeks at the top. The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart was revealed on Thursday, January 7.

‘Godly,’ released under KeyQaad/ SIRE/Warner, tallied a fourth week at No. 1 on radio chart with 45.8 million radio airplay audience impression (down 2.96%). It stays atop the streaming chart for a third week with 2.75 million equivalent streams (down 1.78%) and jumps to No. 15 on TV chart with 5.19 million TV airplay audience impression (up 64.24%). As a result, ‘Godly’ becomes the last No. 1 song of 2020 and the first No. 1 of 2021. Olamide’s ‘Infinity’ featuring Omah Lay keeps at its No. 2 peak for a seventh week; it tallied 33.91 million radio airplay audience impression (up 11.98%) to move 4-3 on radio chart.

The song drew 1.97 million equivalent streams (down 1.99 %) to stay at No. 2 on streaming chart and tallied 6.33 million TV airplay audience impression (down 7.32%) dropping 8-11 on TV chart. Bella Shmurda’s ‘Cash App’ with Zlatan & Lincoln holds at its peak of No. 3 after drawing 28.94 million radio airplay audience impression during the tracking week.

The entire top 3 remains unchanged week-over-week. Davido’s ‘The Best’ featuring Mayorkun, which peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated November 30, 2020, rises 5-4 on the chart. Olamide’s ‘Loading’ featuring Bad Boy Timz moves to No. 5 maintaining its feat of never dropping to a lower position on the Top 50.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Biography of renowned artist, Okundaye, for launch in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bàtà Mi á Dún Ko Ko Kà, a biography of renowned batik and Adire textile designer, Níkę Okundaye’, will be officially launched this Saturday in Lagos. Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, and Nobel Laureatte, Professor Wole Soyinka, are among dignitaries that will grace the book launch.   Written by Kofo Adeleke, the book is […]
Arts & Entertainments

Notes from Abanobi’s guidebook on dad-daughter relationship

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chika Abanobi’s book, “What’s Up Message From ‘Best Dad’ to Dearest Daughter” shows the secret worries, fears that every doting father who has a growing daughter of teenage/adolescent age live with, from time to time, if not day-to-day. It shows the kind of thoughts that run through his mind, perhaps, everyday as he watches his […]
Arts & Entertainments

Poly undergraduate emerges as most Beautiful Girl in Oyo

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A 20-year-old polytechnic student, Urie Kethia, has emerged as the winner of the recently held contest for the crown of the Most Beautiful Girl in Oyo. Over 500 young ladies applied but only 28 secured tickets to showcase their courage and intellectual prowess at the final stage of the beauty contest. The ladies were not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica