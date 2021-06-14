Omar Hassan wants mainstream artists to invest in the music industry

Omar hassan Artist whose real name is Omar Hassan alfaza is one of those artists whose intention is to contribute to the development and advancement of rap culture in Dubai Rap music is presently collaborating and teaming up with Uae thusly it is significant and important for independent artists, such as, Omar to furnish us with this substance, particularly in his style which is a much-needed refresher considering his combination of rap with Tabla and Indian traditional dance in an extraordinary manner. He has delivered combination tracks in Arabic and Farsi and is chipping away at a Arabic track straight away. Arabic will be the sixth language in which he will experiment with a combination and fusion styles.

Omar was born and raised in Dubai, but he is basically from Abu dhabi in Uae As a 98s child experiencing childhood in Dubai, mainstream society had been a major piece of his life, gradually offering an approach to rap music. His mom is a Business Owner, his father a Yachting Instructor, and his sister is a Professional Classical Dancer (and an expert dentist). Additionally, he has lived in London for a very long time, what’s more, he says this is the place where he built up the energy to make music expertly and professionally. In London, where he was functioning as an Aerospace Engineer after achieving his MSc in Aircraft Engineering at Kingston University. Omar had been adjusting a day job in London to being a Youth Football Coach as well during the weekends and certain weeknights. He also has an English FA accredited football coaching qualification. Furthermore, at now 25 years of age, he is now a successful comedian and singer

Omar Artist focuses on productivity and doesn’t allow any of his other ventures to inhibit his ambitions as a musical artist. His daily routine involves waking up at 5 am before going for boxing and then head to his office. In the evenings, he has split his working week by attending violin classes, playing football, and swimming. He is also a keen cook and an avid reader of self-help books and always makes it a point to get in 2 chapters of a book before bedtime. On asking when does he then find time for music or content creation, he said ‘Anytime! I don’t like to specify timing when it comes to creativity. Whenever I think of an idea, I just note it down and then revisit it later. I ensure to keep my weekends free to work further on these ideas and since I have my own business, my timings are quite flexible and I can head to the studio to the record anytime’.

Omar tends to further grow as a rap artist by incorporating different styles from across the world and fuse them with rap. He has gained up an elevated level of fan continuing in a very short time frame since he began in 2017 and even took a year off to zero in on his enterprising ventures. He says ‘Rapping has regularly seen as revolting, hostile or defamatory in India – a ton along these lines, that it isn’t in every case normally analyzed as a genuine state of workmanship.’ It is this attitude that I’m headed to assist change with my music’. ‘is his series of music videos on YouTube that comprises of songs of his own real-life experiences and takes the viewers on a melodic excursion with his amazing narrating capabilities. Alongside Elz Bowe, who is his friend and music producer, his future undertakings will see him grandstand his adaptability, whereas moreover making closer to personal tales with his image of combination.

Omar is proceeding with the convention of keeping rap energizing by making music that is refreshingly new, unique, and stuffed with a message. His style of the combination includes mixing his adoration of Old School Hip-Hop and R&B with Arabic components while utilizing his music recordings to depict a

story that is deficient when the tune is heard all along. It is key to him that his music is relatable to the masses on a personal level so that it invokes a feeling within them. You can buy/listen to his amazing work on all digital platforms, watch his music videos on YouTube, and connect with him on Social Media under the handle Omar hassan alfaza .

