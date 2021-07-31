News

Omar Wala: The Right Mindset Is A Key Ingredient For Success

Perseverance is a skill essential for succeeding in life, as numerous psychological studies have shown. According to these studies, perseverance trumps raw talent and aptitude and is considered one of the most accurate predictors of achievement.
A person’s ability to stick with their tasks, goals, and passions is essential for success. Perseverance requires both effort and practice. It also entails the ability to learn from past mistakes and try repeatedly until one is no longer thrown off their horse.
Omar Wala is living proof of how perseverance ensures success. Wala is currently the head consultant and operating mind at Brisa Builders Corp, a company that offers construction development, management services, and construction-based financing.
However, Wala is not just another real estate investor looking to profit as much as possible. Brisa aims to address the increasing demand for affordable housing in the greater metropolitan areas by developing and constructing mixed-use and multi-family buildings. Up until now, Wala has completed and handed over more than 1,000 units in the affordable home segments.
Wala, alongside his mother Ericka Keller, has not been afraid to take on larger, more demanding projects, such as the construction of Ebeneezer Plaza, a close to 300 unit development meant to house various kinds of amenities such as community halls, one-bed apartments, studios, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with a construction cost of over 100 million. What makes Ebeneezer Plaza important is that the rent is about 60% below the locality’s median income, which is vital to the inhabitants of New York City where prices are at an all-time high.
According to Omar Wala, Ebeneezer Plaza, is the company’s most significant achievement yet but also stood as a great challenge that put the perseverance of the company to the test.
“Our company’s biggest success is not my own. When we were closing the Ebeneezer project, my mother, Ericka Keller, faced a lot of adversity in getting approvals for rezoning. The predevelopment costs were so high, up to the point that we almost lost a percentage of ownership. Yet, I witnessed my mother’s perseverance and willingness not to give up and create opportunities where there were not any,” Wala says.
In addition to perseverance, the right mindset is another key ingredient for success.
“Mindset is everything. If you enter with a defeated attitude, you will most likely be defeated, when it comes to anything in life. You have to tell yourself that you are a winner and that you will do anything as long as it’s not immoral to win,” Wala says.
As seen in the example of Omar Wala, success is not granted to just a few lucky ones or those born into wealthy families. On the contrary, it comes to people who are willing to work hard for it. Even though perseverance might not be the most attractive trait, it is much needed, especially for those who want to become entrepreneurs. Only with persistence and perseverance is it possible to achieve goals in the face of obstacles that would otherwise set us back.

