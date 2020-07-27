News

Omare, ex-militants bicker over calls for Akpabio’s sack

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The immediate past President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Barrister Eric Omare and an ex-militant group disagreed over role played by the Minister of Ñiger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio.

 

While the former IYC’s president asked President Mohammandu Buhari to act swiftly by sacking Akpabio dissolving the Interim Management Committee (IMC), the ex-militants under the name 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta And Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC) to Mr. President to ignore calls for the sack of the minister pending conclusion of the forensic audit of the agency.

 

In a release, Omare called on President Buhari to sack Akpabio, dissolve the illegal Management Committee and inaugurate substantive board of the NDDC already cleared by the senate.

 

He said: “To some of us in the Niger Delta region, the revelations did not really come as a surprise because it was obvious from the beginning that the inauguration of the duly nominated and cleared board of the NDDC under the leadership of Odubu/Okumagba was truncated because of the inordinate ambition of Senator Akpabio to use the IMC as a conducit pipe to loot the NDDC.

 

“President Buhari’s endorsement of the illegal IMC gave the leeway for the ongoing massive looting of the NDDC at the expense of the already impoverished people and communities of the Niger Delta region.

 

“Consequently, I call on President Buhari to swiftly act by sacking the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for acts of corruption, dissolve the illegal Interim Management Committee led by Prof. Pondei and immediately inaugurate the substantive board of the NDDC already screened and cleared by the Senate led by Odubu/Okumagba.”

