Omatseye: How Nigerians sabotaged local ship ownership

He was the Director- General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), from July 2009 to December 2010. Mr. Temisan Omatseye was removed from office in controversial circumstances during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan. Shortly after his removal from office in December 2010, Omatseye was arrested and prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was on May 20, 2016, sentenced to five years in prison but on May 11, 2017, the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, quashed the conviction, discharged and acquitted Omatseye. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he said he took up the office to serve Nigeria but his payback was very bad

What impact were you able to make during your time at the maritime agency?

You have to understand very clearly that in order for us to be able to have made an impact, there should be a strategy. So, we came up with a clear-cut strategy. One needs to understand the roles and functions of NIMASA in line with the statute that created the agency.

Now, once you have the understanding of that, and the reason why government created the agency, then you now have to ensure you align the functions of the agency in line with the reasons for its creation. So, when you create something, there is a reason for the creation. Therefore, you need to fall on that. When the appointment came, we knew what it was because initially, they were still undergoing a leadership transition.

Even though there were enemies, we had to change the culture. So, what we wanted to do at that time was to change the culture, to build a strong institution by creating a very strong organogram, job description, and position placement. That was what we were doing at that time.

Nigeria won this seeming elusive IMO Category C seat under your watch in 2009?

Yes. We first won the election in 2007 when Ade Dosunmu was director general. I took over at NIMASA from Ade Dosunmu in July of 2009, and by November of that year, we won the election into IMO Council seat again. We did this by coming 5th, therefore improving on our 17th position of 2007.

How did we achieve this? It is important that our current leaders at the Federal Ministry of Transport and NIMASA understand international diplomacy. International diplomacy has to do with giving and taking.

What I mean by giving and taking is that you have to put something on the table to get what you want. There are few countries that have a lot of say at the IMO. I am talking about the Greeks, Americans, British, Australians, Canadians, Koreans and others; who, when they talk, the IMO lines up behind them.

After identifying these countries, we need to know what is key to all of them, which is international commerce. These countries don’t like a system that isolates their vessels when they visit your ports. So, it’s important that we let these countries know that while we won’t be antagonistic to their vessels, we won’t also allow their vessels to dominate our shipping businesses since we also want local participation in shipping.

Aside from this, the game-changer back in 2009 was our position on COP-15 which was about regulating vessels fuel emission as regards the global climate change campaign. As the DG of NIMASA then, we went ahead to support a paper that will make the United Nations arm on climate change, I think UNOC at that time, to charge a tax on fuel.

We went to somewhere in Germany and supported the call that a tax should be charged on fuel to regulate emission. This went against the position of the IMO. When IMO heard what we were doing, they called and said we are creating confusion in the whole system.

I told them that our position is good for Africa, but the IMO disagreed and asked us to stop our campaign. I remember vividly, William Azu was the one that called me from the IMO. He said they have been inundated with calls that Nigeria is supporting a project that the organisation is against. I told Azu that there is no problem; we can discontinue our campaign only on one condition; that I want an IMO Council seat for Nigeria. He said okay.

We will talk about it. After that day, I withdrew our campaign on climate change and fuel emission, and we went into IMO Council election as a country that narrowly won two years ago by finishing 17 out of 18 countries. After the election, we came 5th out of 18 countries. International diplomacy is giving and taking. At that time, I was able to use COP-15 to get the IMO seat for Nigeria.

Today, there are issues at the IMO, and that is why we have a Permanent Representative there. We should be asking our Permanent Representative what are the core issues at the IMO? What are these countries discussing now at the IMO? How can Nigeria plug in into these discussions to get what it wants? Those days when we say Nigeria is the biggest in Africa and she gets what she wants are gone.

The Minister also recently accused Nigerian ship owners of not owning ships. Do you agree with this submission?

You know, there are two ways you need to look at that. You need to look at it very carefully. In certain aspects, you cannot attack him. Many Nigerian ship owners had owned ships but they’ve lost it because government has not enforced the Cabotage Act. Many ship owners like Chief Isaac Jolapamo, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, had some vessels but you are competing in an environment where you are borrowing at 12 or 13 per cent, and the foreign man is coming here with his vessels at three per cent.

You are coming here and paying duties at 14 per cent for home use, and a foreigner is only putting a bond of one per cent on his vessel and he is trading in Nigerian waters.

How can you compete? You can’t compete because your freight rate would have to match the amount you used to pay your debt. So, naturally, because they are cheaper in freight rate, they would get more of the cargoes. So, many of the Nigerian ships owners ran out of business. Jolapamo lost everything. I know of some companies that I am aware of the vessels they lost.

Vessels that are working for international ship owners in Nigeria under Cabotage were bought by Nigerian ship owners, but as soon as it changed from foreigners to Nigerian ship owners, the NNPC stopped using those vessels and continued using the foreign ships and dumped the ones belonging to Nigerians.

This means, of course, you can’t pay your debt. On the offshore side – security boats and supply vessels – I think some of them are trying to pick up but real shipping, we own the cargo but they would not allow us to carry it. The worst part about it is racism by black people against black people. We still believe the white man can do better than us. However, it is so unfortunate that our own Nigerians could not see the worth of other Nigerians.

Do you think the refusal of the Federal Government to approve the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) is justified?

I will say yes and no. Now, my justification for saying no is that the law does not allow them to withhold that fund because there are guidelines on how the fund is to be collected and how it should be disbursed. It is already quite stated in the law.

The law already specified the guidelines. But I will now say yes and this is personal because I do not believe that in the format that the CVFF guidelines now is, the fund should be disbursed. It can never be disbursed.

This is because it is a civil service structure not done under a business understanding. Even though I was there when the guidelines were passed, in hindsight now, seeing the way the guidelines are, it would be very difficult to disburse the money.

The government has to change the way. That’s why I’ll agree with the government to withhold the fund now until we change the structure of the guidelines because if the money comes in, it will end up like the Ship Acquisition and Ship Building Fund (SASBF). They don’t have the right but I want the structure to be changed.

Do your views in CVFF have to do with the Vessels Leasing and Financing Company (VLFC) you were reported to be canvassing?

I have continued to say that there is a need for the establishment of a Vessels Leasing and Financing Company to aid the disbursement of CVFF. Recall that last year, it was reported that the planned disbursement of the CVFF might not be possible any time soon.

So, I am proposing to the government that the way it could move forward with this fund is basically to set up a Vessels Leasing and Financing Company, use that money as seed money which can build up to the maritime bank or whatever they want to do.

The lease company can go ahead and acquire the assets and provide it to operators. So, it becomes a lease and you will be paying and any time you don’t pay, the bank can take it off and give it to somebody else.

So, that is what I feel should be done and in that way, the fear of giving money to somebody who will not buy the vessels will be taken away because the leasing company will buy the vessels and hand it over to you. They can dictate who will manage the vessel and if you are not performing, they can take the vessel away from you and they can buy brand new vessels.

There have been several interventions in the past to tackle piracy, sea robbery, and other maritime crimes in the country. Now that the Deep Blue project is in place, what is your advice to the government on ensuring that the project delivers on its set goals?

I will say that the Deep Blue project is a laudable project. I do not believe that the asset they have would be able to achieve the purpose now. Let me explain why.

As it stands at the moment, we have 84,000 square nautical miles of littoral waters. Look at the asset they bought. With this asset, you cannot patrol this territory 100 per cent. It is a good concept. Just like the Nigerian Navy’s Falcon Eye, it can see far and wide. But the problem we are having is engagement and in that engagement side of things,

what we should do is that because you are not able to cover everything, you need to develop a corridor.

It might be 50 nautical miles wide, 100 nautical miles long. Now, that corridor would focus on patrol and cameras on that corridor. So, what happens is that when a vessel gives you a ship entry notice, you give him the details of that corridor. What you do in that corridor is that you keep a 24-hour watch

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...