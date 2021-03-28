Body & Soul

Ombre, trending kissable lipliner

The lip liner lipstick style of the 90’s is back in trend as ombre.
Ombre means having two different colors that are monochromatic.
Ombre style of lip lining is different, bolder and has all shades of
attraction written all over it.
Now forget the colours and the tricky technical steps of achieving
this lips and look at why ombre lips are the must-have in the
make up sector.
Call it vanity but every fashion girl wants a kissable looking lip.
The female celebrities are not left out in this category.
Ombre is the reason you cannot get you eyes off those lips.
It can transform any cracked lip into luscious and inviting.
Ombre lips give you a mature and perfect look to any occasion.
Ombre lips can look awesome, but if not done correctly they can
make you look very tacky. So make sure you get it right.
Be inspired by the photographs below

