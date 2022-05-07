Arts & Entertainments

Omemma goes on stage at MUSON Centre

The musical play, Omemma comes alive at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos, today and tomorrow Sunday, May 8. Written by Patrick Ugele and directed by Kelechukwu Anunibe, Omemma is the story of a young woman who all her life had been deprived of the one thing she really wants. She had to fight the entire system and even the people closest to her, just so she could live her dream.

The story tackles a num-ber of issues that are still ravaging our society till date. It gives women a voice in an otherwise patriarchal society. It’s emotional, passionate and romantic. Produced by Longshot Communication and in collaboration with Beautiful Gazelles Concept, some members of cast include Irene Chiadika, Chika Agwuike, Eze Prince, Riyo Davids, May Okanigbe, Jennifer Osammur, and Emem Silas. Longshot Communication is brand marketing and Production Company that had staged, Habiba The Musical.

 

Our Reporters

