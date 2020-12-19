Omeruah’s threat made me become first choice goalie at Atlanta 1996 –Dosu

A former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, told SATURDAY TELEGRAPH that he isn’t happy with the dwindling fortune of Nigerian football and wants the decline checked. The Olympics gold medallist also recalled some of the moments at the Atlanta 1996 Games.

How would you describe life after football?

That is a very difficult question because life after football is very difficult and different from when you were active in the game. What you do through your life is about football and playing for 15, 20 years is just a fraction of your entire life but retirement goes a long way in determining the rest of your life. You are falling back into a life you have never lived before. When you are into football, you go for training in the morning, afternoon and evening. When you get home, if you are lucky you eat dinner and other nights you just go to bed on an empty stomach. But life after retirement, honestly it’s only by God’s grace. When you have God you believe, you will scale through. Playing football for 20 years means you will be 30-35 years when you retire after which you have to depend on what you earned during your playing days to take care of you and your family as well as the people around you. It’s never been an easy task but we always pray for God’s intervention.

So what have you been doing since you retired?

Well, I have been into football. I have an academy which I manage. It is owned by KVC Westerlo also known as Westerlo Football Academy. We have done well as we have produced players for European clubs and the Nigerian league. I thank God for everything on a personal level as I have moved on from the unfortunate incident which was my accident many years back.

Nigerian football has declined in recent times, what do you think is responsible for this?

It’s quite unfortunate because if our football is not growing, we will have problems with the national team. That is why we don’t find many of our players playing for the big European teams but if the national team is doing very well, we will have these big clubs fighting to sign our players. But in this case, we are having it difficult and our local league isn’t growing the way it is supposed to but the federation and organisers are trying without a doubt.

Comparing the league back when you were playing for Julius Berger to how things are now, what do you think is different?

Well it was fun back then because when you had Julius Berger playing NEPA or Stationery Stores, you would have the stadium filled to capacity hours before kickoff. That is not the same now as fans don’t come to the stadium to watch teams anymore. I don’t know why this is so. Maybe it is because the players are not big enough to attract the fans to the stadium but in our days it was not so as it would be difficult to even get into the stadium if you were not there before 4pm

Name a few of the teammates you had during your time in the local league.

There was Bethel Orji, Sunday Oliseh, Taribo West, and a host of others. It was great playing with these guys as we were more like a family then who wanted to win the League, Challenge Cup and every competition we participated in. All in all we were only able to win the league but got to the final of the FA cup and the Champions League. We did very well during our time in Julius Berger.

Who was your most difficult opponent back then?

I would say Olumide Harris who was playing for Shooting Stars then. He was a very good player. There was also Duke Udi who was as skillful as Jay Jay Okocha.

Okay moving away from your football life, how do you relax?

Well I am a homely person who seldom goes out. I can I invite friends to come over and have a good time together. Asides that I am home most times in front of my television set.

What are your best food and drinks?

I’m used to water because it is good for the body, but I like rice, plantain and fish, it is what I can take anytime, any day. Although it is starch I like it because I use it to watch my weight .

Which tournament was your best ever?

I will pick Manufacturer’s Cup in Ikeja, which was when I was growing up, because if that tournament did not hold there would not have been Dosu Joseph of today, because I started from the grassroots to become what I am today. So I will pick Manufacturer’s Cup.

Talking about your experience in the Atlanta 96 which will you take as your most memorable match?

I will pick the first game against Hungary, because Nigerians were not expecting me to be in goal but the first game was important for me, if I should keep a clean slate I think Nigerians will have a little belief in me, and we won the game by one goal. The second game was against Japan we won two goals to nothing, but against Brazil that we lost 1-0 was an excellent game for me, it was just Dosu Joseph versus Brazil but the first game was so important to me.

Between the semi-final and the final which one was more difficult?

I will say the semi-final was more difficult because we were three goals down against Brazil and I could remember when we were going for the 2nd half I told Sunday Oliseh that wow three goals down…

How will you describe your relationship with the back line in front of you which included Taribo West, Uche Okechukwu, Mobi Oparaku and Celestine Babayaro? How were you able to control these big guys?

I will say thanks to those guys and the whole team because as I said earlier, we played like a team but I have never seen any players like Taribo and Okechukwu. Okechukwu, in my opinion, is one person that should be drafted into the national team so that he can teach the defenders we have now. Okechukwu was an excellent player, he would communicate with his teammates from the beginning to the end of a match; he would tell you to keep the ball when necessary, he would tell you an opponent was on you he would tell you what to do with the ball. He is an excellent guy; who ever gave him that name “gentle giant” was spot on. He was a giant on the field, he commanded respect of his teammates, he is a giant even when we were eating, even in the room he was a very disciplined player.

Could you name your top five players of that team?

I will pick Uche first because of his communication, I will pick Taribo because of the way he destroyed the attack of the opponent, I will pick Sunday Oliseh because if Uche or Taribo wins the ball they would just pass it to him, and I pick him because of his passes, I will pick Okocha because of his dribbling and the way he communicate with the players in the midfield, and I will pick King Kanu himself.

Every year, you organise a charity match to give back to the society. Why do you do this and how have you been able to fund this?

It’s between me and some foreign- based players because anytime they come to Nigeria; they just sit at home without doing anything. We came together and say why don’t we play the professionals versus the home base and they accepted. Since then we have been successful from the first edition till now which is the 11th edition. We tried as much as we can to bring in all the players that are playing for the national team and not the national team alone but those that are also playing in Europe. I give thanks to WGB Winners Golden Bet that came to our rescue for almost two years now by giving us their support, Rubies came from nowhere when we needed them to support us for the 11th edition. Individually, I will say thank you to Obafemi Martins, Silvester Igboun, Izu Izuchukwu, Lukman Haruna and all the players that attended the novelty games. Ramon Azeez, Taye Taiwo, Odibe Micheal, Micheal Babatunde, Ogenyi Onazi, Raheem Lawal, Fuad Gholahan, Razak Omotoyosi and a host of others. The media, the journalists even if I don’t invite them, they still come around to say Dosu we are part of you.

Is any of your kids involved in sport?

I have a girl and a boy, Oluwatunmininu Joseph Dosu and Oluwamodimu Joseph Dosu. My son is into rugby, he doesn’t play football and he is enjoying himself. I don’t have to force him to play football or to do any other sport, he decided to come home and say he is into rugby and all I need to do is to support him, get him the kit and pray for him that he excels in whatever he lays his hand on. My daughter doesn’t do anything in sport but she enjoys herself when it comes to dancing and I think she is a good dancer, all I need to do is to watch her dance and sometimes she sings that I wonder if she wants to become a singer but the important thing is they are both doing well.

How was your first time going to Europe and how were you able to survive in Europe?

I experienced Europe’s weather when I was with Julius Berger, when we were playing on the continent, the first country I travelled to was Madagascar, the breeze was blowing, and the weather was cold that we were putting on 3-4 clothes to make sure that we were not shivering on the pitch. After then we were able to get used to it but nobody really gets used to cold because it is a natural thing. It was good, I experienced it before travelling to Europe for my first trial with AC Reggiana, I went there once and I passed my trial. When I got to Italy, I had a very good height as a goalkeeper which served as an advantage for me, all I needed was to do my job by stopping the balls whenever it came towards me and I did it very well. I stayed there for one week and I was giving a contract to sign through my agent Churchill Oliseh, elder brother to Sunday Oliseh.

Talking about Europe, was it instrumental to your invitation to the national team?

I won’t say yes or no because when I was in Julius Berger I had already made my name. Nigerians and the national team coaches knew me, I was invited before leaving for Italy but when I came back, a lot of people thought I was a professional but I was a local player invited from Julius Berger to be the only home based player in the Atlanta ’96 team. Abiodun Baruwa and Emmanuel Babayaro were both my friends though they had been the first and second choice keepers in the national team, and they kept all through the qualifiers. When I came in, my height was an advantage which I made use of and thank God we had a foreign coach in Bonfre Jo who threw everything open, do your best and you will become the number one.

A lot of people never knew Dosu Joseph with the U-b23 team and it happened overnight, did you put extra work in it or how did it happen?

We were in Sheraton and we were about to play Togo, few of my friends that came visiting asked if I would be in goal, I made a statement and that was all. When the list was done, I wasn’t there not even on the bench and we lost 3-1 and Nigerians were not happy, the then Minister of Sports Emeka Omeruah and the federation were not happy, they organised a game with Shooting Stars three days before we would travel and we were at the stadium hall when we had a meeting with the minister and the chairman, the minister asked the coach who would be in goal and he mentioned my name and the minister said ‘Dosu, if you allow them to score then forget being part of the team going to America’. When I was moving I heard the song ‘Last night DJ save my life’ and when I looked back it was late Omeruah singing and he said ‘go there a n d make me proud’, w i t h t h a t confidence I went to into the game and we won by 2-0 making the game one of my best . From there in my heart I said I had won the jersey and when we were travelling I told my friends to watch from the crowd and they told me I would be the number one with the performance I put up in that match and t h a t was all.

You had an accident after the games but how were you able to overcome the mental shock?

Accidents happen in a twinkle of an eye which is why it is called ‘accident’. I was driving home from the hotel to see my family then I had an accident on Ikorodu Road with my friend a police guard by my side, thank God nothing happened to him. What I want Nigerians to know is that I don’t drink or smoke, when I was taken to the hospital the first thing the matron did was to check my breath and I replied her that I didn’t drink or smoke. We should all believe that an accident happens in a twinkle of an eye and by mistake because when a plane crashes, people look for the black box to know the reason but when there is a road accident, everyone believes that the driver was drunk. We should always know the truth before you start the story. I was driving along Ikorodu Road and all of a sudden I saw the cow, I tried as much as I could to control myself but I lost the wheel, maybe I might have been dead by now but the name ‘Jesus’ saved me till date and I am glad nothing happened to the guy beside me. I fell down but I was able to pick my pieces not by myself but with the support of my friends, prayers from Nigerians and my determination.

How are you able to relate with the current generation of players?

It’s all about relationship, I advise them a lot, I have nothing to take from them but they have a lot to take from me which is experience. Few of them have asked me how is retirement after football, I told them it goes a long way than what they are currently seeing, you will have to spend more money after retirement to employ staff, you won’t collect winning bonuses anymore and you will use what you have to pay the gateman, gardeners and so on. They are listening to advice and I hope they will continue like that, there is no end to buying houses and land, once you have the money you need to keep investing. Only few of them are into fashion cars but in terms of investment, they have done well. It is not easy to convince them because they have the money to enjoy life, you need to have the zeal and respect before they listen to you. You have to bring the players and their families together so that when you leave, their families will be able to tell them to remember my advice but when you tell only the players they will just forget about it. I am not always with them most of the time but their friends are. I always tell them that their friends are with them to enjoy and only few will be able to give them advice and I tell their friends to make sure they do what I advise them to.

