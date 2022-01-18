Omeruo, Awoniyi, Ndidi happy with Eagles’ progress

Super Eagles players have expressed their joy on the team’s progress to the Round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Nigeria defeated Egypt and Sudan to secure the ticket to the next round of the competition and the players said they were getting better each game.

Kenneth Omeruo, a member of the defence line of the team said he was proud that the team is through to the knock out stages of the AFCON.

He, however, said they must take every game serious while also appreciating Nigerians for their support so far at the competition.

I am proud of the team, we are through to the round of 16 but we still need to focus on the game against Guinea Bissau,” Omeruo said.

“We must take every game serious and continue to take it game after game. We want to appreciate Nigerians for supporting us and hopefully we can return with the cup.”

For Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, there is always room for improvement as they are yet to get to their best in Cameroon.

Ndidi said Eagles would continue to improve game after game and probably get to the final and win the trophy.

One of the goal scorer in the 3-1 bashing of Sudan, Taiwo Awoniyi, said he was happy that his goal helped the team to a victory while also revealing that his major target is for the team to achieve success in Cameroon.

