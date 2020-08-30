Sports

Omeruo scores as Leganes secure victory over Eibar

Kenneth Omeruo was on the score sheet as Leganes secured a 3-1 victory over Eibar in Saturday’s friendly at Estadio Municipal de Butarque. The Cucumber Growers continued their build-up to the 2020-21 Segunda Division campaign with a win at Estadio Municipal de Butarque following their relegation from La Liga last season.

 

The Super Eagles centre-back impressed in the encounter, finding the back of the net to inspire Jose Luis Martito’s team to victory.

 

Omeruo opened the scoring as early as the third minute, firing home his effort from close-range after connecting with a corner-kick. Roberto Rosales doubled the lead in the 12th minute before Jose Arnaiz sealed the win despite a late strike from Quique. Omeruo joined the Cucumber Growers on loan in the summer of 2018 from Premier League club, Chelsea.

 

The Nigeria international delivered solid defensive performances during his temporary stay to earn a permanent deal with the side. The defender, thus, ended his five-year stay with the Stamford Bridge outfit, having also featured for ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasımpasa and Alanyaspor on loan.

 

The 26-year-old featured prominently for the Cucumber Growers last season, playing 23 league games, but his efforts were not enough to help the club maintain their La Liga status.

 

Omeruo has featured for the Nigeria U17 and U20 teams before he made his Super Eagles debut against Cape Verde in 2013 in a friendly.

 

The defender has since become a key component of the national team and featured prominently when the West African’s clinched the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title in South Africa.

 

Omeruo now has 52 caps for the threetime African champions and was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that finished third at 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

 

The centre-back will hope to replicate his impressive pre-season performances when the 2020-21 campaign gets underway.

