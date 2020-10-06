Sports

Omeruo, Simon, 13 others in Eagles’ camp

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…Etebo joins Osimhen, Ndidi on sidelines

 

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has joined Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, and Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi, on the sidelines after it was revealed that the turkey based player sustained a knock at the weekend.

 

coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, will be without three of the initial players invited for the two international friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia scheduled to take place in Austria.

 

Ndidi was the first to pull out of the friendlies while the Nigeria Football Federation granted Italy –based forward, Victor Osimhen, permission to sit out the matches.

 

Meanwhile, defender Kenneth Omeruo and forward Moses Simon were among the early arrivals at the team’s Hotel die Zeit an der Glan in Austria on Monday morning, ahead of the matches against African champions Algeria and Africa’s number two –ranked team, Tunisia.

 

Forwards Samuel Kalu and Chidera Ejuke, defender Leon Balogun and goalkeeper Mathew Yakubu were also in the early birds’ corp. Hours later, England – based defenders William Ekong, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Olaoluwa Aina, as well as forward Kelechi Iheanacho landed in Austria.

Right behind them were goalkeeper Dele Alampasu, defender Jamilu Collins, midfielder Frank Onyeka and forwards Cyril Dessers and Alex Iwobi.

 

The other invited players were being expected in camp by Monday night. Also, as he countenances imminent approval of his international switch to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, former Germany U-20 captain Kevin Akpoguma has arrived at the team’s hotel in Austria to familiarise with the Nigeria set-up and bond with the other players.

 

Three –time African champions Nigeria file out against the in-form Fennecs at the Jacques Lemans Arena on Friday before taking on 2004 African champions Tunisia at the same venue on Tuesday next week.

 

It is the first gathering of the Super Eagles this year, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down football globally since the month of March, just before a quick-fire double AFCON qualifying series with Sierra Leone that will now hold in November.

 

Match organisers, Eurodata Sport, has clarified that no fan will be allowed inside the stadium for any of the two matches, in conformity with extant protocols on the coronavirus pandemic.

